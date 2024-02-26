ATHENS — Georgia football will be on display this week, not in the most conventional way, but perhaps one of the most influential.

It’s a given money plays a role in recruiting, but so does a program’s ability to develop players.

The physical preparedness of players is part of the NFL Draft evaluation equation, and that’s what will be focused on during the televised combine workouts this week.

Still, the film doesn’t lie, and that’s where the vast majority of the Bulldogs have built their draft stock and figure to make their money.

The NFL Combine remains a good advertisement for Georgia, as it will be represented by 11 players in Indianapolis this week, including first-round lock Brock Bowers.

Surely, at more than one point, Georgia’s fantastic on-field support and preseason No. 1 expectations will be noted by the commentators.

Is there any other sport where a program hasn’t lost a regular season game in any of the previous three seasons?

Incredibly, Georgia is 36-0 in the regular season over 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The focus this week will be on many of the players that made that possible in the combine drills.

Some Bulldogs will shine brighter in the workouts than others, which may (Jordan Davis) or may not (Isaiah Wilson) translate to immediate football success.

Here’s some quick thoughts on Georgia’s NFL combine attendees this week:

Most Talked About

Brock Bowers, for all of his Superman play-making abilities, does not figure to boast the most impressive physique when it comes to how his height and weight measures up with other elite NFL tight ends.

Bowers will reportedly limit his workout at the combine, which makes a lot of sense, considering he isn’t that far out from the ankle injury that sidelined him for the Orange Bowl and there will be another opportunity to work out at Georgia’s Pro Day.

Pre-combine projection: Mid-first round.

Amarius Mims figures to win the “beauty contest” among the Georgia players, sharing last November that he was coming in at 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds with 17 percent body fat.

That’s why Mel Kiper Jr. has said, “If you could draw up the perfect right tackle prospect, it would be Mims.”

Be ready for the NFL draft analysts to be blown away by Mims’ physique, and talk him up as much as any UGA player in attendance.

Pre-combine projection: Late-first round.

Ladd McConkey could have a few skeptics because of his injuries this season and what some may view as a slight frame.

But if and when McConkey gets on the track, and on the bench, and performs in the vertical and broad jump — be that at the NFL Combine, or UGA Pro Day — those critics might be silenced.

They certainly were at the Senior Bowl, where McConkey’s quickness and route-running raised his NFL stock.

That said, the most pivotal aspect for McConkey at the combine will take place behind closed doors when doctors check into the back injury that sidelined him the first four games of the season and the ankle injury that slowed him.

Pre-combine projection: Late-second round.

Most To Prove

Kamari Lassiter has been talked about as a potential first-round pick with his cover skills, aggressive mindset and open-field tackling abilities. But Lassiter needs to run a good number and his physique will be scrutinized as teams measure if his frame can withstand the power of the bigger, stronger NFL backs he’ll come up on in run support.

Pre-combine projection: Mid-second round.

Javon Bullard slipped into the first-round of one ESPN NFL mock draft, no doubt impressing at a Senior Bowl practice and incredible interviewing skills. Bullard is a leader, easy for teams to fall in love with, but he’s an inch or two short of ideal at the position, and he’ll need to run a solid 40 and prove as athletic at others at his position to be a second-day pick.

Pre-combine projection: Late-third round

Sedrick Van Pran will win the interview, at the podium and in meetings with NFL coaches and general managers. But the combine is a different sort of competition, and Van Pran will look to be at his best.

Pre-combine projection: Mid-third round

Hoping To Open Eyes

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint impressed at the Senior Bowl and has raised enough eyebrows with his length and hands that his combine numbers will be watched closely.

Pre-combine projection: Fourth round

Tykee Smith, like Javon Bullard, has earned a great deal of attention with his playmaking and toughness even while his height is less than ideal. Smith’s combine speed will be pivotal to his draft stock.

Pre-combine projection: Fifth round

Kendall Milton overcame a series of injuries and closed out his career playing his best football. NFL types will put him under the scope during his physical and check their stopwatches closely in his running drills.

Pre-combine projection: Fourth round

Daijun Edwards quietly produced for four seasons at Georgia, showing toughness, consistency and reliability. That’s enough to make a roster but not get drafted. It will be up to Edwards, who is not big enough (202 pounds) to run over players in the NFL, to find ways to stand out.

Pre-combine projection: Seventh round

Zion Logue proved himself a winner and good leader, and his 6-5, 310-pound frame fits the NFL profile. But Logue did not make enough plays, or grade high enough, to register among the top players at his position. The NFL Combine is an opportunity for Logue to get a second look.

Pre-combine projection: Seventh round