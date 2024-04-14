ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t miss a trick, and he certainly doesn’t give his away.

The Georgia G-Day Game ended in a 20-20 tie, leading some to wonder why Smart didn’t have his offense attempt a 2-point conversion to win the game.

“I didn’t want to put a 2-point play on tape,” Smart explained “We want to keep those things in our pocket, and (we) figured the kickers needed the work.”

Smart is seemingly always one step ahead, and that’s what UGA hasn’t lost a regular-season game since the 2020 season.

The Bulldogs have changed and evolved on offense from season to season, and the 2024 group will surely have its own personality.

There’s more to come on that front, too, with the transfer portal opening this week and Georgia set to both gain and lose personnel.

Here’s a look at the direction each offensive position group is trending from the end of the 2023 season to the 2024 spring game:

Quarterback Even: Carson Beck flashed enough arm talent in the G-Day Game to bring a major “up” at the position, but with Brock Vandagriff moved on to Kentucky, the Bulldogs are a scholarship player short at the position at the moment. (Stay tuned for potential portal addition).

Running backs UP: The jets on Trevor Etienne were real as he burst through holes, broke tackles and ran away from defenders. Roderick Robinson’s size and power were on display, and Andrew Paul showed he still has size and speed.

Pass catchers DOWN: It’s almost impossible not to drop off with the incomparable Brock Bowers moving on, but Dominic Lovett looks ready for a 1,000-yard season. Lovett has been the best receiver of the spring and continued that with a 7-catch, 104-yard day that included an incredible game-tying touchdown catch.

Offensive line UP: Smart has indicated this could be the best unit on the team, from a talent and leadership standpoint. The spring scrimmage wasn’t the O-Line’s best exhibition, but this group is still set to level up.