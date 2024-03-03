ATHENS — Georgia football has strong likelihood of returning to legitimate “RBU” status with the changes taking place in the backfield.

The addition of dynamic Florida transfer Trevor Etienne and the growth of rising sophomore Roderick Robinson will be two of the bigger spring football storylines.

It will be a welcome boost for the Bulldogs, who despite having NFL talent have not maximized the position like other programs.

Consider, there have been 18 selections for first- or second-team running back in the SEC over the past four years, and none of them have been Georgia players.

Every team rotates backs, and yet D’Andre Swift was the last Georgia back — in 2019 — to earn postseason SEC first- or second-team honors.

Rising coaching star Josh Crawford, once a running back himself at Morehouse College, is expected to bring great intensity and energy to the backfield.

Departing Georgia tailback Daijun Edwards had one season of overlap with Crawford at Colquitt County and saw enough to know what the new UGA assistant will bring.

“He’s serious man, he doesn’t play, a serious guy,” Edwards told media at the NFL Combine on Friday. “He’s like real militant, he’s going to be on you. Ain’t nothing getting past him.”

Etienne indicated in a podcast last week that his older brother, Jacksonville tailback Travis Etienne, has been calling him since he transferred to UGA to make sure he stays on track and invests in being a student of the game.

Etienne said he wants to be a player that knows what his offensive line is thinking in addition to being able to anticipate the defense.

Edwards also shared how Roderick Robinson has been gaining momentum, as fans might have noted when the 240-pound Robinson trampled Florida State for 70 yards on 7 carries in a 63-3 win over the Seminoles.

“He’s big, but he’s a nimble guy,” Edwards said. “He can do everything out of the backfield. He’s fast, too — faster than people think he is.”

Georgia added a celebrated incoming freshman in Nate Frazier (5-10, 206), and it will be interesting to see where Andrew Paul (5-11, 218) is on the depth chart and how far along Branson Robinson (5-10, 220) is in his return from knee injury. Walk-on Cash Jones provided a spark last season, and Dillon Bell showed his versatility with reps out of the backfield as well.

Etienne, however, is the home run hitter Georgia has been missing, and Crawford is in position to take him to an elite level this season.

The Bulldogs’ ability to run the ball will be pivotal, with UGA’s third down efficiency reliant upon favorable down-and-distance situations and the play-action game keying off a strong ground attack.

Georgia begins spring drills on March 12.