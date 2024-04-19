ATHENS — Dominic Lovett served notice he’s ready to be Carson Beck’s “Go-to” guy on Saturday, but the second-year transfer from Missouri can be so much more.

Lovett, with his blue-collar approach and toughness, has the look and sound of a savvy 2024 team leader entering the offseason.

“Our four DNA traits are composure, toughness, resiliency and connection,” Lovett said after catching the game-tying TD pass in the Saturday scrimmage.

“We’ll use those going into any game, and we treated G-Day like a real game.”

Lovett had arguably the hottest performance of any offensive player from a production standpoint in the G-Day Game on Saturday, catching 7 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

It was the sort of performance coach Kirby Smart envisioned after seeing Lovett’s growth in spring drills.

“He’s so much more confident in the offense, (and) I think Carson has a lot of confidence in him.,” Smart said. “They’re on the same wave length. There’s been some days that Dom’s been really dominant out there.”

No doubt, Lovett’s G-Day was the sort of impact performance Georgia fans knew he was capable of last season when Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers were slowed or out with injuries.

Lovett had two games with 7 catches or more last year, snagging 7 for 56 yards against South Carolina, and another 9 for 72 and a touchdown against Vanderbilt.

But Alabama, with its two projected first-round cornerbacks, put the clamps down on Lovett in the SEC title game, limiting him to 2 catches for 23 yards on a day Bowers an McConkey were less than 100 percent.

There have been offseason questions about the UGA receiving corps, as Bowers and McConkey are headed into the NFL draft, along with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Lovett, with 54 catches for 613 yards and 4 TDs last season, is Georgia’s leading returning receiver and total offense producer.

“We have depth, we help each other out, (and) everyone is getting better every day,” Lovett said, elaborating on the Bulldogs’ reloaded receiving corps.

“(We’re) growing and learning the playbook, learning different positions, so we can be more versatile.”

Lovett, himself, stays focused on the big picture.

“I don’t really think about a personal leap, as long as we as a team win and make strides every day, I’m good,” Lovett said. “It’s a team sport, and it’s not really about me. My personal goals - I don’t really have any.

“I’m just hoping we as a team can keeping working and keep fighting.”