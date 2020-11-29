Georgia women’s basketball team takes down Georgia Tech in overtime

While the Georgia football team didn’t get a chance to play in-state rival Georgia Tech, the Georgia women’s basketball team did. And the team came away with a 75-69 overtime win to get head coach Joni Taylor her 100th career win.

The Bulldogs were led by senior center Jenna Staiti, who finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks in the overtime road win.

“This was a rivalry game between two good teams, so we knew it was going to be a great game,” Taylor said. “They made runs, we made runs — and that is what really good teams do. We obviously have a few things to work on and improve, but I am happy for our team and excited to leave here with a win.”

The win was the 999th in program history for Georgia. The Bulldogs held a 39-32 lead, but a poor third quarter helped give the Yellow Jackets a 53-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs were able to tie the game late at 63 thanks to a basket by Lorela Cubaj to help send the game into overtime. With 1:13 remaining, guard Que Morrison hit a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired the push Georgia’s lead to 68-64. From there, the Bulldogs knocked down their free throws to secure the win.

Georgia returns to action on Tuesday when it visits East Carolina.