This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star CB Donte Wright of Long Beach Poly High School in California. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 CB and the No. 82 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 12 CB and No. 91 overall.

If the Georgia football program hasn’t reached the point where it is just showing off its recruiting flex this month, it is getting close. Donte Wright Jr., a class of 2027 cornerback prospect in California, has just announced his commitment to the Georgia football program.

That’s the second commitment of the day, the second commitment in the 2027 class from California and now the 17th commitment in the month of June.

The Bulldogs earned that commitment on the heels of beating out Ohio State and South Carolina for North Carolina legacy PJ Dean earlier this afternoon. Dean is the younger brother of former Georgia football center Jared Wilson.

Wright, who possesses elite size and speed, is seen as a consensus Top 15 cornerback prospect across the national services. This pledge adds another feather to the recruiting cap of white-hot cornerbacks coach Donte Williams on the recruiting trail.

The 4-star cornerback just visited Georgia earlier this month. He was consistently timed in the 10.70 range in the 100 meters this spring during track season and posted a PR of 10.69 earlier this year.

It is still early, but Wright has already earned offers from Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

Check out Wright’s sophomore film below.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 prospects like Tyler Atkinson, Lincoln Keyes, Brady Marchese and Kaiden Prothro.

Have you seen this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting special on YouTube yet? Check it out below.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)