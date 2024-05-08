ATHENS -- There’s never been a Georgia Bulldog baseball player quite like Charlie Condon.

The UGA sophomore’s record-breaking power continues to display itself in new ways. His most recent feat, seven straight games with a home run after No. 12 Georgia swept Vanderbilt at Foley Field last weekend.

Condon leads the nation with 33 homers. That number is not only a single-season record for the Bulldogs, but ties for second most in a single season in SEC history. On the same swing that he broke the UGA single-season record back on April 27th, he also broke the Bulldogs career home run mark as well.

It’s not just the power, Condon also leads all of the NCAA in batting average.

All of this from a former walk-on. It’s hard to believe, but upon his arrival in Athens, Condon spent a year on the bench. Condon did not earn a scholarship coming out of The Walker School in Marietta, but has said that he was determined not to let that first year spent in the dugout define his career.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Condon made a statement winning the team Triple Crown and being named National Freshman of the Year by multiple publications.

Now as a sophomore, Condon’s eye-popping stats have him on the doorstep of not only potentially winning the distinguished Golden Spikes award given to the nation’s best ballplayer, but he’s also listed the top prospect heading into this summer’s Major League Baseball draft.

The record-setting season has come with a boatload of attention from not only scouts, but media. When asked about how he’s handled being in the spotlight, both head coach Wes Johnson and teammate Corey Collins say that Condon’s kept the team first.

Condon has shied away from talking about his future, but continues to harp on what he and his Bulldogs teammates need to do to set themselves up for success as they head towards the postseason.

With a recent sweep of 13th ranked Vanderbilt at Foley Field, the Bulldogs have strengthened their case to host an NCAA regional in Athens, something that hasn’t been done since 2019.