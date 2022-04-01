No. 23 Georgia baseball walks off on No. 14 Florida, takes Game One of high-stakes series 7-6
Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin challenged his team’s response to adversity yesterday following a frustrating series loss at Kentucky last weekend.
“Bottom line is you have to overcome adversity, because in this league it’s going to come at you every single inning, not just every game,” Stricklin said. “Every inning, you have to respond and overcome. This group can do it because we have so many older guys.”
Georgia has been a much easier team to beat this season in games when ace Jonathan Cannon is not pitching.
The Bulldogs, who surrendered a pair of runs in Cannon’s two conference outings, gave up 59 runs in their other four SEC games. In the Kentucky series, Cannon limited the Wildcats to two runs Friday night before Georgia lost the next two games 10-8 and 18-5.
It was far from a perfect night for the pitching staff, but many competitive at-bats with just six walks on the day showed significant improvement.
Garrett Brown started on the mound and gave up four hits and three walks for two earned runs in three innings. Luke Wagner and Jaden Woods had four strikeouts each and allowed a combined four hits and three walks for four more earned runs in the final six frames.
“Garrett was kind of in and out,” Stricklin said of his starter, who has not pitched more than 3.2 innings this season. “I thought the fastball was good – up to 94 in the first inning, pretty jacked up – and then he leads off the second when we’ve got all the momentum with a walk, so we’ve got to narrow those down and eliminate those.”
The Bulldogs did face Florida’s ace, Hunter Barco, Thursday. Barco, who entered Athens after allowing just two hits in seven scoreless innings against No. 13 LSU last weekend, had more trouble with UGA.
The highly-touted lefthander gave up seven hits, two walks, two home runs, and three earned runs in five innings.
McAllister was the best player at the plate all night for Georgia. The third baseman was 3-for-5 hitting with a couple of singles to accent the two-RBI double.
Ben Anderson kicked off an explosive first inning for Georgia with a leadoff home run. The senior sent a fastball away over the left-field wall to take the early lead and extend his on-base streak to 24 games.
A Cole Tate triple and a choppy Corey Collins single later, the Bulldogs led 2-0.
Florida pulled even with Georgia in the third inning with a pair of RBI singles from Wyatt Langford and BT Riopelle.
A pair of solo home runs from Parks Harber in the fourth and Chaney Rogers in the sixth put Georgia back ahead 4-2 going into the seventh. That was when Mac Guscette knotted the game again with his first career homer, a two-run shot to left field.
Jud Fabian snagged Florida’s first lead of the day with a two-out, two-run bomb in the top of the ninth.
Going into the bottom half, the Gators held a 6-4 advantage.
With Connor and Cole Tate on first and second base and two away, Florida turned to righthanded sidearm Blake Purnell. The redshirt freshman’s day was shorter than he might have expected, even with two outs, as Blaylock and McAllister both hit the first pitches they saw.
It was the second matchup for the teams since last season, after Bulldogs beat the Gators 8-5 in Jacksonville, Fla., the night before the Georgia-Florida football game.
The Bulldogs will try to take the series behind the rocket arm of Cannon at 6 p.m. on Friday at Foley Field. Stricklin is yet to announce a starter for Game Three on Saturday, as Liam Sullivan was scratched this weekend in preparation for next week’s series at South Carolina.
“We’ve got to close the book at midnight,” McAllister said. “We’ve got to wake up tomorrow and we’ve got to score more runs on the Florida Gators.”
