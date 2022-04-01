No. 23 Georgia baseball walks off on No. 14 Florida, takes Game One of high-stakes series 7-6

“Bottom line is you have to overcome adversity, because in this league it’s going to come at you every single inning, not just every game,” Stricklin said. “Every inning, you have to respond and overcome. This group can do it because we have so many older guys.”

Georgia has been a much easier team to beat this season in games when ace Jonathan Cannon is not pitching.

The Bulldogs, who surrendered a pair of runs in Cannon’s two conference outings, gave up 59 runs in their other four SEC games. In the Kentucky series, Cannon limited the Wildcats to two runs Friday night before Georgia lost the next two games 10-8 and 18-5.

It was far from a perfect night for the pitching staff, but many competitive at-bats with just six walks on the day showed significant improvement.

Garrett Brown started on the mound and gave up four hits and three walks for two earned runs in three innings. Luke Wagner and Jaden Woods had four strikeouts each and allowed a combined four hits and three walks for four more earned runs in the final six frames.

“Garrett was kind of in and out,” Stricklin said of his starter, who has not pitched more than 3.2 innings this season. “I thought the fastball was good – up to 94 in the first inning, pretty jacked up – and then he leads off the second when we’ve got all the momentum with a walk, so we’ve got to narrow those down and eliminate those.”

The Bulldogs did face Florida’s ace, Hunter Barco, Thursday. Barco, who entered Athens after allowing just two hits in seven scoreless innings against No. 13 LSU last weekend, had more trouble with UGA.