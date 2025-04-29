Emily Dantzler, the wife of Georgia baseball and women’s basketball broadcaster Jeff Dantzler, passed away at the age of 41 on Monday after a bout with cancer.

The Morning Show on 960 The Ref was the first to report the news.

Dantzler has been doing play-by-play for the women’s basketball team since the 1993-94 season and baseball since the 1995 season. Dantzler is also the host of Georgia football’s pre and post-game shows.

Dantzlter and Emily Renee Edwards married in July of 2018. Emily Dantzlter was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, which then spread to her liver and her lungs, according to an Instagram post from the account of Fit Body Boot Camp, which shared Dantzlter’s story.

Johnston shared that Dantzler was surrounded by her husband Jeff and family on Monday afternoon when she passed away.

“They’ve got some rocks in their life as far as family and friends. I know that Jeff will lean on that,” Johnston said. “Say a prayer for the Dantzlers. God bless Emily and the rest of them.”

Host David Johnston did not yet know if Dantzler would be back calling Georgia’s game against Kennesaw State on Tuesday. The baseball team then travels to Missouri this weekend. Tuesday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. ET start at Foley Field.