After a one-hour rain delay, No. 1 seed Georgia fought its way back from a six-run deficit to knock off No. 5 seed Florida 8-7 in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday in Hoover, Alabama.

The Bulldogs, regular-season title winners for the first time since 2008, will have a chance to win their first SEC Tournament championship on Sunday. They will face the winner of No. 7 seed Arkansas and No. 6 seed Auburn at 2 p.m.

Florida was the only team to win a series against Georgia in the regular season and has come on strong, recently projected by D1Baseball to earn a Top 8 national seed. The pressure is largely off Georgia this weekend, with the Bulldogs projected at No. 3, which would mean they host a regional for the third year in a row.

But they’re still keeping up the intensity.

“We always say, we don’t press the panic button... We’ve got one of the best, if not the best offenses in the country,” third baseman Tre Phelps, who went 2-for-4, told SEC Network after the win.

Georgia starter Dylan Vigue gave up six earned runs on four hits, striking out one and walking one in 2 2/3 innings pitched. The Bulldogs’ bullpen of Zach Brown, Caden Aoki and Justin Byrd kept them in it as the offense mounted a comeback.

Georgia got three runs back in the fourth, with a sacrifice fly from first baseman Brennan Hudson plus RBI doubles from shortstop Kolby Branch and right fielder Ryan Black. In the fifth inning, Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson scored on a wild pitch, but Florida built on its lead in the seventh to take a three-run lead, 7-4, with an RBI single from left fielder Blake Cyr, who was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Then, a rain delay halted the game for about an hour in the bottom of the seventh.

But Georgia’s offense kept chipping its way back.

After the delay, with Jackson on first, center fielder Rylan Lujo singled, with an RBI double by Kenny Ishikawa scoring two, narrowing Georgia’s deficit to one run. After sacrifice flies by Phelps and Jackson, at long last, the Bulldogs took their first lead of the day, 8-7.

Byrd got the win, allowing no runs in two innings pitched, striking out two.

Prior to Thursday’s win over Mississippi State, Georgia had not won a game in the SEC championship since 2021.