The upcoming SEC baseball tournament will use a challenge system for balls and strikes similar to MLB’s automated ball-strike challenge system.

Count the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs as strongly in favor. The system will be used on an experimental basis for the tournament, which begins on Tuesday at the Hoover Met Complex in Hoover, Alabama.

“I love it, obviously, you know, I think I’ve been one of the big proponents of it,” said Georgia coach Wes Johnson, who spent 2019-2022 as pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins. “Talked a lot about it two years ago, after coming from Major League Baseball, knowing that they were putting it in. … They were testing it out in some of the lower levels of the minor leagues. And so, I’ve been a big proponent of it. I like it. I know people think it’s going to slow the game down. They’ll find out it’ll actually speed it up.”

The Bulldogs (43-12 overall, 23-7 SEC) clinched the SEC regular season title Saturday, the program’s first since 2008. They will face the winner of Missouri-Mississippi State on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

In the SEC Tournament, teams will be permitted to challenge an umpire’s strike or ball call via an automated ball tracking system, monitoring the exact location of a pitch. That pitch location will be compared against the electronic strike zone, with the result displayed on the broadcast (14 tournament games will be televised on the SEC Network; the championship game will air on ABC).

Each team will begin a game with three challenges. If a challenge is successful, the team retains it; if it’s unsuccessful, they lose it.

The Hoover Met will be equipped with cameras, according to the SEC, and measurements of each player will be taken before the tournament’s first game to determine each player’s strike zone. A player initiates a challenge by tapping the top of their cap or helmet.

Along with Johnson, catcher Daniel Jackson is excited for the challenge system.

“I mean, there’s plenty of times where, you know, I wish I could have had that opportunity to challenge something,” Jackson said. “Because, you know, as much as these guys behind the plate have been great, there’s always, you know, one time, or a couple times that you wish you really had it. So, I’m excited about it.

“I feel like I’m pretty confident with the zone, especially behind the plate. I think I’m mainly excited to use it more as a catcher rather than a hitter.”

Johnson said he hopes it could become a fixture in the SEC but isn’t sure if that can happen throughout college baseball, given the potential expense.

“I see in the Southeastern Conference, … you know, the (video review) system that they’re using is ‘Hawk-Eye,’” Johnson said. “We could sit here and do a whole segment on what that system is. I’m very in touch with that. So, the likelihood of some mid-majors being able to invest the money to put it in, I don’t, I can’t speak to that. I think it’ll be in the (SEC), if it goes well in Hoover, … hopefully as early as next year.”