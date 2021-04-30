Fernando Gonzalez grand slam lifts Georgia baseball over Auburn, 4-0

Georgia senior pitcher Ryan Webb (3-3) threw six innings of one-hit baseball against Auburn before Ben Harris came on in relief to pick up his second save of the season in the Thursday night game at Foley Field.

ATHENS — Georgia baseball freshman Fernando Gonzalez blasted a grand slam to break a scoreless tie and lift the Bulldogs to a 4-0 victory over Auburn.

Tony Walsh , Dawgnation

The No. 20-ranked Bulldogs (27-14, 10-9 SEC) play host to the Tigers (17-21, 3-16) in Game Two of the series at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Gonzalez’s home run came after UGA chased Auburn starter Jack Owen in the sixth inning.

The Bulldogs were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position before Gonzalez, a former North Cobb Christian standout, hit the opposite field shot for his second home run of the season.

Oconee County’s Cole Tate led the UGA hitters with three hits in four plate appearances, two of them doubles.