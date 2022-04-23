Georgia baseball beats Alabama 3-0 to win series, Jonathan Cannon perfect through five innings in return

“Jonathan had great command and set the tone for us,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “He wanted to go one more inning, and had a perfect game going too, but he knew he was on a pitch count. Luke Wagner and Chandler Marsh came in and maintained the shutout and got us to Jack Gowen.

“It was a good day to be a pitcher.”

Cannon, who missed the last two weeks with a forearm injury, appeared to be in mint condition on Saturday. Georgia’s top pitcher needed just 66 pitches to retire all 15 batters he faced with six strikeouts.

The 6-foot-6 righthander left after the fifth inning due to a strict pitch count, but the No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (28-11, 11-6 SEC) kept dominating the Crimson Tide (23-17, 8-9) at the plate at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Georgia will look to earn the sweep and its eighth straight win over Alabama at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Tuscaloosa.

Parks Harber’s three-RBI double combined with Cannon’s perfection kept momentum loyal to UGA all day.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the third, Harber whacked an 0-2 pitch off the right-field wall to plate Fernando Gonzalez, Ben Anderson, and Corey Collins.