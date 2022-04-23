Georgia baseball beats Alabama 3-0 to win series, Jonathan Cannon perfect through five innings in return
Georgia baseball ace Jonathan Cannon pitched five perfect innings in a shutout to win the series against Alabama.
“Jonathan had great command and set the tone for us,” UGA coach Scott Stricklin said. “He wanted to go one more inning, and had a perfect game going too, but he knew he was on a pitch count. Luke Wagner and Chandler Marsh came in and maintained the shutout and got us to Jack Gowen.
“It was a good day to be a pitcher.”
Cannon, who missed the last two weeks with a forearm injury, appeared to be in mint condition on Saturday. Georgia’s top pitcher needed just 66 pitches to retire all 15 batters he faced with six strikeouts.
The 6-foot-6 righthander left after the fifth inning due to a strict pitch count, but the No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (28-11, 11-6 SEC) kept dominating the Crimson Tide (23-17, 8-9) at the plate at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Georgia will look to earn the sweep and its eighth straight win over Alabama at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Tuscaloosa.
Parks Harber’s three-RBI double combined with Cannon’s perfection kept momentum loyal to UGA all day.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the third, Harber whacked an 0-2 pitch off the right-field wall to plate Fernando Gonzalez, Ben Anderson, and Corey Collins.
Luke Wagner and Chandler Marsh took the Bulldogs through the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings after Cannon’s departure. Jack Gowen then made quick work of Alabama in the ninth to earn his second save of the weekend.
The Georgia bullpen surrendered just two hits and two walks in the last four frames.
The shutout, which was UGA’s first since its SEC opener against Mississippi State, adds to an incredible weekend for the pitching staff. The Bulldogs have surrendered a mere 12 hits, four walks, and two earned runs through the first two games of the series.
Georgia still has No. 2 starter Liam Sullivan ready to roll the Tide for the sweep on Sunday.
Sullivan, who missed three weeks with an injury of his own, will not be held to a pitch count for the first time since his injury. The talented sophomore will look to tie a bow on one of the strongest weekends of Georgia pitching this season.
It was also the second consecutive game that UGA scored all its runs in one inning. Harber, whose three-RBI double gave his team an early lead on Saturday, drove home the first of four runs in the first inning on Friday.
UGA News
