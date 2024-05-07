ATHENS — The addition of Vanderbilt graduate transfer Tyrin Lawrence has kept Georgia basketball on a roll this offseason.

Lawrence, the 2019 Georgia Class 3A Player of the Year while at Morgan County High School, signed with UGA and will return to play for his home state school next season.

Lawrence averaged a team-high 14.6 points per game in SEC action for the Commodores last season, also earning SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Georgia has added seven players for the 2024-25 season — five transfers and two Top 50 high school prospects.

• Asa Newell, a 6-10, 215-pound freshman forward from Destin, Fla., who was ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Class of 2024 by ESPN.com, making him the Bulldogs’ second-highest ESPN recruit ever behind only Anthony Edwards.

• Somto Cyril, a 6-10, 252-pound freshman center originally from Enugu, Nigeria, who has played with the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta for the past two seasons. He is ranked as high as the No. 42 recruit nationally by On3.com.

• Frank Abson, a 6-9, 235-pound junior forward from Pompano Beach, Fla., who was named the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year after finishing No. 4 nationally in blocked shots last season at Appalachian State.

• RJ Godfrey, a 6-8, 228-pound junior forward from Suwanee, Ga., who was a two-time first-team all-state honoree at North Gwinnett High School and helped Clemson reach the “Elite Eight” of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

• Dakota Leffew, a 6-5, 185-pound graduate guard from Jonesboro, Ga., who earned first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) honors last season as a senior at Mount St. Mary’s.

• De’Shayne Montgomery, a 6-4, 190-pound sophomore guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who won 2024 MAAC Rookie of the Year accolades also playing for Mount St. Mary’s during 2023-24.

Returning Bulldogs include (with 2024-25 class):

• Blue Cain, sophomore, 6-5, 194

• Silas Demary Jr., sophomore, 6-5, 190

• Dylan James, sophomore, 6-9, 207

• Jaden Newell, sophomore, 6-8, 219

• Brandon Klatsky, sophomore, 6-4, 170

• Markel Jennings, sophomore, 5-11, 156

Bulldogs transferring out:

• Jabri Abdur-Rahim to Providence

• Justin Hill to Wichita State

• Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe to Seattle

• Jalen Deloach to Loyola

• RJ Melendez to Mississippi State

• Mari Jordan to Tulane

• Frank Anselem-Ibe - still in portal