This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star TE Ethan Barbour. The Under Armour All-American ranks as the nation’s No. 7 TE and the No. 173 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 10 TE and at No. 194 overall.

There’s a #ThrowToTheTE hashtag associated with Ethan Barbour’s game on social media.

For those in the media, we could adopt a #TalkToTheTE hashtag of our own when wanting to know what’s going on with the 2025 Georgia football recruiting class.

We’ve noticed that relatively new QB commitment Ryan Montgomery has been putting in work on the trail. But the title belt still belongs to Barbour as the peer Pied Piper for the 2025 class.

Barbour decided to compete with fellow commitment Bo Walker to see who could be the big peer influencer in getting more guys in the 2025 class to commit to Georgia. They are competing to see who can get more recruits to join the UGA class.

(Side note: Barbour said Walker’s commitment should still be seen as solid to UGA despite the transition of former RBs coach Dell McGee to head coach at Georgia State. “Bo’s solid, man,” Barbour said. “That’s my guy. We go way back playing. He’s a rare breed since he and I were both on the North Atlanta Giants. Bo is good.”)

It sounds like 4-star New Jersey EDGE Darren Ikinnagbon is a plus in the Barbour column.

“I’d say I get credit for Darren,” Barbour said. “I was recruiting Darren the hardest I’ll say.”

He said that offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive analyst “Gummy” Van Gorder deserve the flowers for the Ryan Montgomery pledge.

“Ryan that was more of a coaches thing I’d say,” Barbour said. “The coaches were really on Ryan a lot. I’m now starting to build a relationship with Ryan. So that’s great. He’s going to be my quarterback in the years to come.”

There was a lot of talk about the potential of adding 5-star QB Julian Lewis to the class in February and March. But it sounds like Barbour is trusting of what the staff wanted to do there.

“He’s a quarterback that’s going to get you the ball,” he said. “A quarterback that is going to be solid. That’s going to work in the offense. You can’t do anything without the quarterback. It starts with the center and it starts with the quarterback. So just getting a guy like Ryan is great. He’s a great player. He’s going to be great for the team and I think he’s going to be great for the culture.”

Barbour feels like Georgia is still very good with 5-star TE commitment Elyiss Williams. FSU and Miami have been vying for the flip, but it sounds like Williams is still bound for Todd Hartley’s room in Athens.

G-Day was a big visit for Williams with that.

“Just solidifying that family feel,” Barbour said. “It was making sure his Mom felt good and all those types of things. Making sure he felt good. Just expressing how they are going to use him. Just that family feel. I think that’s what the biggest thing for him was. Just being honest with him and all those types of things.”

He shared two things about the 2025 class for DawgNation to pay attention to. The first was this message.

“We’re building, man,” Barbour said. “Just keep watching. Watch us grow. We might not be at that top [of the recruiting rankings] right now but we are going to be at that top at the end.”

If he could snap his fingers and make three of his priority targets on the private Barbour board commit to the G, who would it be?

He chose two receivers that would make assistant James Coley’s summer when it comes to his room.

“CJ [Wiley], Travis [Smith] and one more special one to come,” he said.

He said it was in his back pocket. That’s a secret for now.

“But I’m definitely going to get credit for that one,” he said.

How’s Ethan Barbour fitting in at Milton?

Barbour made a big move over the offseason. He’s transferred to play for defending GHSA Class 7A state champion Milton. Milton has now dropped down to Class 5A in the state’s new six-classification structure, but that is a loaded team that returns at least 80-85 percent of its starting lineup.

That’s almost unfair for Milton to add Barbour’s strong all-around game as a blocker and weapon in the throw game to an offense that already had a priority UGA target in 4-star CJ Wiley and a 3-star Auburn TE commitment in Ryan Ghea.

That’s akin to Georgia adding another 5-star LB. Or downtown Athens adding another bar with live music that kicks the nightlife up two notches.

It has been a great fit.

“It’s great,” he said. “Everybody works hard. I play with another demon on the other side of the ball. That’s like me. Takes the top off the defense. Who works hard. Runs great routes. It is great having that person who can spread it out. Also having great outside and slot guys, too. It’s great over here.”

Despite that championship pedigree, Milton didn’t have a vocal leader on offense on this team. They do now in Barbour. He’s been vocal already in the locker room and after practice in post-practice position group breakdowns on the grass.

He’s already gotten a great Milton impression of Wiley. But he already knew that. Those two had been playing together before Kirby Smart took full ownership of the SEC East in Athens.

“He’s great,” Barbour said. “Fast. Agile. Take the top off. Runs great underneath routes. He’s just the whole package. Intermediate routes. Whatever you tell him to do, he’ll do it.”

