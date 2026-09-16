Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson will remain in Athens for the long term after signing a contract extension on Wednesday.

The new deal will keep him at Georgia through 2032. Per an announcement by the school, Johnson will also receive an increased compensation package.

“We are thrilled to announce another contract extension for Wes (Johnson) who has elevated our baseball program to one of the best and most consistent in the country,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “His leadership and commitment to excellence resulted in one of the finest seasons in school history last year, including an SEC regular season title, the first-ever SEC Tournament title, a third-place finish at the College World Series (CWS) and national-leading 13 players selected in the 2026 Major League Baseball draft.”

Since Johnson’s arrival in 2024, Georgia has become one of the best programs in the sport.

The Bulldogs have won 139 games over Johnson’s tenure, secured three NCAA Tournament appearances - been top-8 national seeds in all of them - two Super Regional hosts and this past season went to the College World Series for the first time since 2008.

Georgia is coming off a 2026 campaign where it had program-best 53 wins, a 30-9 overall record against SEC teams. It won both the SEC regular season and tournament titles.

The team also led the NCAA with a school-record 13 MLB draft picks, 179 home runs plus set program marks with 611 runs scored, 583 RBI, 1,405 total bases, and 700 strikeouts by the pitching staff.

Johnson has also produced two Golden Spikes Award winner in three seasons after catcher Daniel Jackson took home the prize. He joins former infielder Charlie Condon, who won it back in 2024.

Locking down Johnson is a huge win for Georgia, as he has wasted zero time ascending into one of the nation’s best coaches.

In 2025, with the Mississippi State head coach position open, there were rumors of Johnson being a candidate.

So the university extended Johnson through 2031 at $1.35 million annually. The financial details on this new extension have not yet been announced.

As for the upcoming season, the Bulldogs begin their quest back to Omaha on Sept. 24 when fall practices begins. Georgia welcomes six incoming freshmen, 19 transfers and five returnees from last year’s squad to the 2027 roster.

On Sept. 8, the SEC released the 2027 conference slate, which highlights some noteworthy weekend matchups this spring.

The full conference schedule can be seen below.