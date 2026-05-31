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By Sarah Spencer, Sports reporter
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ArticleArticle Latest Baseball
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Updated Georgia baseball game times, TV networks for Athens Regional in …
Georgia baseball won the opening game of its regional, beating Long Island 18-2.
Sarah Spencer
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UGA baseball vs. LIU suspended until Saturday morning
Amid a weather delay, Georgia-LIU has been suspended and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday at Foley Field.
Sarah Spencer
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Georgia not changing its approach as it begins NCAA tournament
Tre Phelps remembers the feeling when Georgia fizzled in the NCAA regionals last season.
Sarah Spencer
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UGA baseball makes history as it wins first SEC Tournament title in …
With an 11-1 win run-rule win vs. Arkansas Sunday, Georgia baseball earned its first ever SEC Tournament championship.
Sarah Spencer
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Georgia baseball storms back to stun Florida, advance to SEC championship …
After a one-hour rain delay, No. 1 seed Georgia kept fighting as it overcame a six-run deficit to knock off No. 5 seed Florida 8-7 in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday …
Sarah Spencer
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