Georgia baseball seven-run ninth shocks No. 3 Florida, claims Game One

Connor Tate and Charlie Condon combined to mash four home runs with nine RBI, quieting a hostile rival crowd in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night.

A barrage of home runs from Georgia baseball’s best two bashers helped the Bulldogs shock No. 3 Florida in Game One.

The Bulldogs (19-15, 4-9 SEC) rallied from a 10-6 deficit in the ninth inning with seven runs to stun the Gators (9-4, 28-7) in a packed-out Condron Ballpark.

UGA more than batted around in the ninth, stringing together six hits and two walks off Florida closer Brandon Neely, who had allowed just two earned runs in SEC play entering Friday.

Georgia loaded the bases for the 24-year-old Tate, who smashed a hanging curveball over the left-field wall to tie the game at 10 runs. The Bulldogs reloaded the bases and got three more RBI from Parks Harber, Cole Wagner and Fernando Gonzalez to take a 13-10 lead in the final half-inning.

UGA coach Scott Stricklin leaned on another freshman in reliever Leighton Finley to seal the win.

True to the game’s high-octane nature, the Gators loaded the bases and scored a run before Finley struck out Florida’s last hope.

UGA’s last-minute outburst still wouldn’t have been enough without loads of early damage by powerful freshman Charlie Condon. The first baseman thumped home runs in all of his first three at-bats, plating five runs of his own.