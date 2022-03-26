No. 17-ranked Georgia baseball looking to clinch series at Kentucky
Georgia baseball looks to clinch its second SEC series in as many weeks at 2 o’clock on Saturday at Kentucky.
The No. 17-ranked Bulldogs (18-4, 3-1) took a 4-2 win over the Wildcats on Friday night behind the dominant pitching of Jonathan Cannon (5-1).

