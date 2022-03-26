No. 17-ranked Georgia baseball looking to clinch series at Kentucky

Georgia celebrated a Friday night win at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, March 18, 2022, and they opened a series at Kentucky on March 25 with another Friday night win. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@mikegriffith32
Georgia baseball looks to clinch its second SEC series in as many weeks at 2 o’clock on Saturday at Kentucky.

The No. 17-ranked Bulldogs (18-4, 3-1) took a 4-2 win over the Wildcats on Friday night behind the dominant pitching of Jonathan Cannon (5-1).

