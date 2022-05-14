Georgia baseball blasts nation’s top pitching staff, beats No. 1 Tennessee 8-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin asked his players to show some pride and fight, and the Bulldogs did just that. “How are we going to show up?” Stricklin asked his team after Friday night’s loss.

The Vols dropped to 33-3 at home in losing at Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the first time since April, having knocked off Georgia 5-2 on Thursday and 9-2 on Friday. The Bulldogs avoided what would have been the first time they were swept in Knoxville since 2007 with gritty pitching early and timely hitting. Georgia served notice early they weren’t about to be intimated by Ben Joyce, a 105 mph pitcher who coach Tony Vitello brought out of the bullpen to make his first career start. Chaney Rogers and Fernando Gonzalez delivered back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches off the flame-throwing Joyce. Rogers’ blast, his fourth of the season, barely drifted over the left field wall, scoring Connor Tate who had singled to open the inning. Gonzalez turned on a Joyce fastball and drove it into the left field stands, bringing the Dawgs’ out of the dugout for yet another home plate celebration.

Georgia center fielder Ben Anderson turned in a heads-up play to save a run in the bottom of the first inning with runners on second and third with one out. Anderson made a running catch on a would-be gapper when he noticed that UT’s Drew Gilbert failed to tag, enabling him to throw behind and double-up the midseason All-American. The Bulldogs needed some gritty pitching against the SEC’s top-hitting team, too. UGA reliever Jaden Woods delivered, entering the game with runners on first and second and no outs and the Bulldogs clinging to a 3-2 lead. Woods walked the first batter to load the bases before fanning the next to Tennessee hitters. The Vols pushed the tying run across when Woods issued another walk, but the sophomore from Houston County High School in Warner Robins struck out UT leadoff hitter Seth Stephenson to end the threat.

