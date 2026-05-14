No. 4 Georgia baseball might have already won the SEC and earned the top seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament, but it still has plenty motivation to finish the regular season strong.

That includes a top-five showdown at No. 5 Auburn, with the three-game series beginning Thursday.

Now is not the time for any drop-off, according to Georgia coach Wes Johnson.

“The message today is really simple: Auburn is coming, and they want to put something on their wall that says they took down the SEC Champions,” Johnson said Tuesday. “Are you going to go in there and compete? I don’t think focus this week will be an issue. There is enough out there for me to talk to our players about from a standpoint of, ‘You need to finish strong,’ for a lot of reasons.

“You need to be playing your best baseball at the end of the year. You want to find ways to challenge yourself, get better and do hard things.”

A strong finish could also lock up a program record for this year’s Georgia squad. Sunday’s win vs. LSU tied a school record for SEC wins with 21 — one more conference victory will set a new school record.

Georgia (41-11 overall, 21-6 SEC) set the current record in 2019 when it finished behind Vanderbilt, which went 23-7 in league play that year and went on to win the College World Series.

The Bulldogs have played well on the road and are 9-3 in SEC away games, including sweeping then-No. 5 Mississippi State in Starkville in April, Georgia’s first sweep in a top-five SEC road series since 1990.

A strong showing against Auburn (35-16 overall, 16-11 SEC) would further boost Georgia’s resume (the Bulldogs’ RPI sits at No. 15, compared with Auburn’s No. 2), but Georgia certainly looks like it is headed for a top-eight national seed for the third year in a row. Seeding and the 64-team field for the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament will be revealed May 25, a day after conference tournaments conclude.

Georgia’s series with Auburn runs Thursday-Saturday, and the SEC Tournament runs May 19-24, with the Bulldogs receiving a double bye as a top-four seed.