Georgia baseball meets Missouri in Show-Me State showdown, aims to keep postseason hopes alive

ATHENS — Georgia baseball has fought its way back from a 1-9 SEC start and into contention for the NCAA tournament as it braces for a showdown in Missouri. “Who would have thought it four weeks ago?” said Bulldogs coach Scott Stricklin, whose team opens its three-game series with the Tigers at 7 tonight. “We’ve put ourselves in a spot now where we have a chance to make the NCAA postseason.”

The Bulldogs are 28-21 overall and 10-14 in the SEC, but they have the nation’s No. 28 RPI and rank No. 4 in strength of schedule with this road trip to Missouri and regular season-ending home series with LSU still ahead. “Fifteen (SEC wins) gets you in the tournament 100 percent, 14, there is a really good chance, and 13-win teams do get in,” Stricklin said. “We have all the metrics, we just need to get the wins.” The Bulldogs kept their Cinderella hopes alive with a most improbable win on Saturday over defending SEC regular-season champ Tennessee, which was riding a 9-game win streak after battering Georgia 12-3 on Friday night. Saturday, Stricklin said, was a must-win game and so the Bulldogs turned to their most consistent healthy pitcher, Charlie Goldstein. Two pitches into the game, however, Goldstein was not so healthy, having pulled his hamstring.

Next up, the Show-Me State showdown with Missouri. “Missouri is a tough place to play,” Stricklin said, “the wind is always blowing, either gusting in or gusting out. “We’re going to try to take two of three there and then we’ll welcome the No. 1 team in the nation, LSU.” Foley Field is sure to be packed with Georgia fans hopeful Stricklin and his Bulldogs can complete what would be a miraculous turnaround of a season after starting 1-9 in league play.

UGA News