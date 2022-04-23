Georgia baseball rides big first inning to 4-2 win at Alabama
Georgia baseball scattered Alabama’s 10 hits enough with an early 4-0 lead to take Game One.
The No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (27-11, 10-6 SEC) notched their sixth consecutive win over the Crimson Tide (23-16, 8-8) on Friday night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Georgia will try to win the series at 3 p.m. on Saturday when its ace, Jonathan Cannon, returns from a forearm injury.
Cole Wagner’s opposite field homer plated three of his team’s four first inning runs. The Bulldogs took the four-run advantage in the top of the first and never let Alabama match it.
But it was Crisp that stole the show in his fourth start of the season Friday night. The 5-foot-9 junior, who got his opportunity to start due to injuries to UGA’s rotation, pitched the longest outing of his career.
Crisp, who allowed five hits and no walks in 5.2 scoreless innings, exited the game with a grin and just 70 pitches thrown. He also got his first win of the season.
Jaden Woods gave up a pair of solo shots but muscled through two turbulent innings of work to give jack Gowen the save opportunity.
Gowen needed just 10 pitches to get the last four outs, as Chaney Rogers and Josh McAllister connected on an acrobatic 3-6 double play for the win.
It was a refreshing night for the same Bulldog staff that allowed 57 runs in its last five games before Friday.
If Crisp can solidify himself in the rotation with Cannon and No. 2 starter Liam Sullivan, Georgia might have itself three solid weekend starters. Sullivan, who returned from injury on April 10, is back to full strength. Cannon, who will be limited to a pitch count Saturday, should be fully unleashed soon.
The Bulldog offense started with a bang before being limited for the rest of the night. Parks Harber plated Ben Anderson on a sacrifice fly to right field for a 1-0 lead. Wagner bruised a 2-1 fastball over the tall left-field wall for a three-run blast for his team’s last runs.
Wagner led the Bulldogs at the plate, hitting 1 for 4 with a home run, three RBI, and a run.
