Georgia baseball rides big first inning to 4-2 win at Alabama

The No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (27-11, 10-6 SEC) notched their sixth consecutive win over the Crimson Tide (23-16, 8-8) on Friday night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia baseball scattered Alabama’s 10 hits enough with an early 4-0 lead to take Game One.

Georgia will try to win the series at 3 p.m. on Saturday when its ace, Jonathan Cannon, returns from a forearm injury.

Cole Wagner’s opposite field homer plated three of his team’s four first inning runs. The Bulldogs took the four-run advantage in the top of the first and never let Alabama match it.

But it was Crisp that stole the show in his fourth start of the season Friday night. The 5-foot-9 junior, who got his opportunity to start due to injuries to UGA’s rotation, pitched the longest outing of his career.

Crisp, who allowed five hits and no walks in 5.2 scoreless innings, exited the game with a grin and just 70 pitches thrown. He also got his first win of the season.

Jaden Woods gave up a pair of solo shots but muscled through two turbulent innings of work to give jack Gowen the save opportunity.

Gowen needed just 10 pitches to get the last four outs, as Chaney Rogers and Josh McAllister connected on an acrobatic 3-6 double play for the win.