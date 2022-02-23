Georgia baseball top dawgs in 7-1 win over Wofford Terriers
Georgia baseball scored early and dropped a pair of bombs on Wofford late en route to a 7-1 win Tuesday at Foley Field.
The Bulldog pitching staff limited the Terriers (2-2) to just 2 hits and 6 walks in the win.
Ben Anderson continued to roll at the plate for UGA (4-0). The graduate center fielder finished 4-of-4 hitting with a home run, a double, 2 runs, and 2 RBI.
The Bulldogs barked first in the bottom of the first inning, when Cole Tate chopped an RBI single under the glove of Wofford third baseman Ryan Galanie. The ball bounced lazily into shallow right field as Anderson scored from second base to take a 1-0 lead.
A 22-minute break in the top of the second inning due to stadium light malfunction ended the day for Georgia starter Garrett Brown, who saw his first action since 2020 due to Tommy John surgery. The redshirt freshman kept a light workload of 1.2 scoreless innings before Luke Wagner relieved him.
Florida transfer Cory Acton bought some insurance in the third inning with his third double of the season. The second baseman whacked a 3-2 breaking ball into the right center gap to score Anderson, who reached on a double of his own. The Bulldogs led 2-0.
The Terriers threatened to cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning when Zeb Roos took a Wagner fastball to elbow with the bases loaded. Roos was initially ruled hit by a pitch, which scored Wofford’s first run. Umpires then decided upon review that the center fielder twisted into the pitch, resulting in an inning-ending strikeout.
Neither team threatened to score again until the top of the seventh inning, when Jaden Woods walked Wofford’s Trey Yunger. Yunger stole second and third base with one out, but Woods fanned the next two Terrier batters to keep the score at 2-0.
The former SEC All-Freshman pitched 3.2 innings of work with 7 strikeouts, allowing 1 hit and 2 walks.
Corey Collins gave Georgia more room to breathe in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run homer. Facing a 3-2 count with two outs and Anderson on second, the powerful designated hitter whacked a knee-high fastball over the right field scoreboard to put UGA up 4-0.
Wofford responded in the top of the eighth with its first run of the game. Brennen Dorighi slapped a Jaden Woods fastball into right field for an RBI single with two outs, making the score 4-1.
Chaney Rogers poked an RBI single between the Wofford first and second basemen, plating Dwight Allen to take a run back in the bottom of the eighth inning. Two at-bats later, Anderson whacked a heater over the left-field wall for a two-run bomb. Georgia led 7-1.
Jack Gowen struck out the first two batters he faced and walked the third before a flyout to right field sealed the Georgia win.
The Bulldogs will look to take one more game from Wofford at 6 p.m. on March 1, next Tuesday, in Greenville, S.C.
The significance of Tuesday’s win should not be overlooked. Wofford is not only the reigning champion of the Southern Conference, a conference notorious for its baseball talent, but is favorited to win it again.
The Terriers are likely the most talented team Georgia will face until its weekend series with Georgia Tech beginning March 11.
A team that suffered from injuries and a lack of experience in 2021, the Bulldogs appear to be loaded with the talent necessary to back up their preseason top 15 ranking this year.
UGA’s next action is a four-game series with Akron starting at 5 p.m. on Friday at Foley Field.
