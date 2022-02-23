Georgia baseball top dawgs in 7-1 win over Wofford Terriers

The Bulldog pitching staff limited the Terriers (2-2) to just 2 hits and 6 walks in the win.

Ben Anderson continued to roll at the plate for UGA (4-0). The graduate center fielder finished 4-of-4 hitting with a home run, a double, 2 runs, and 2 RBI.

The Bulldogs barked first in the bottom of the first inning, when Cole Tate chopped an RBI single under the glove of Wofford third baseman Ryan Galanie. The ball bounced lazily into shallow right field as Anderson scored from second base to take a 1-0 lead.

A 22-minute break in the top of the second inning due to stadium light malfunction ended the day for Georgia starter Garrett Brown, who saw his first action since 2020 due to Tommy John surgery. The redshirt freshman kept a light workload of 1.2 scoreless innings before Luke Wagner relieved him.

Florida transfer Cory Acton bought some insurance in the third inning with his third double of the season. The second baseman whacked a 3-2 breaking ball into the right center gap to score Anderson, who reached on a double of his own. The Bulldogs led 2-0.

The Terriers threatened to cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning when Zeb Roos took a Wagner fastball to elbow with the bases loaded. Roos was initially ruled hit by a pitch, which scored Wofford’s first run. Umpires then decided upon review that the center fielder twisted into the pitch, resulting in an inning-ending strikeout.

Neither team threatened to score again until the top of the seventh inning, when Jaden Woods walked Wofford’s Trey Yunger. Yunger stole second and third base with one out, but Woods fanned the next two Terrier batters to keep the score at 2-0.