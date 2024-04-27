The Atlanta Falcons have taken a Georgia Bulldog, with defensive lineman Zion Logue coming off the board with pick No. 198 in the sixth round.

Logue is the eighth Georgia player to be taken in this draft and the second on day three of the 2024 NFL Draft. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger went with pick No. 141 in the fifth round.

This is the first time Atlanta has taken a Georgia player since the Falcons drafted Justin Shaffer and John FitzPatrick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The defensive tackle appeared in all 14 games for Georgia last season. He registered 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

“Toughness, culture builder, extreme effort. He’s probably on every one of our tapes we show the first day of practice of, we call it getting out of a stack,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Logue. “He covers down at a high level. He plays on field goal PAT, he played on punt protection. He can do a lot of things for a team.”

With the selection of Logue, this marks the third consecutive season a defensive lineman from Georgia has been drafted. In total, the Bulldogs have had five defensive linemen drafted in the last three drafts.