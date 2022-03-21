Georgia baseball drops 20-3 decision to Mississippi State, settles for series win

ATHENS — Fortunately for Georgia baseball, the old saying that “they all count as one” is correct. The No. 18-ranked Bulldogs were beaten down by reigning national champ and No. 24 ranked Mississippi State on Sunday by a 20-3 count at Foley Field after taking the first two games of the series.

Georgia coach Scott Stricklin, who won his 600th career game and 250th at UGA with Saturday’s 12-11 win over the Maroon Bulldogs, told his team before the season that good teams win series, but great teams sweep. The message on Sunday changed to: “Forget about it” after the team gave up the most runs at Foley Field dating back to a 25-6 loss to Georgia Tech in 2010. “We have to turn the page,” Stricklin said. “We just have to look back at the weekend. It was a tough day, but a really good weekend. We just have to turn the page. Georgia (16-4, 2-1 SEC) saw its seven-game win streak snapped by Mississippi State (12-9, 1-2) in the sort of fashion reminds the program and its eager fanbase that the program is still a work in progress, particularly the pitching staff. Staff ace Jonathan Cannon was outstanding in Friday night’s 11-0 win over the Maroon Bulldogs, allowing just three hits while fanning nine in eight innings of work. But Georgia’s pitching has gotten roughed up since then. Saturday starter Luke Wagner lasted only three innings on Saturday, and later preseason All-SEC reliever Jaden Woods was roughed up to the tune of five hits and two home runs surrendered in 2 1/3 innings, including a game-tying grand slam.

The Bulldogs used eight different pitchers on Sunday, including hard-luck freshman Jake Poindexter, who pitched just two-thirds of the sixth inning but was left on the mound long enough to give up five hits, four walks and eight earned runs. It was 6-3 going into the sixth inning, but Georgia ran out of fight after that and was unable to put a dent into Mississippi State’s Sunday pitching. Stricklin indicated lessons will be learned and emphasized the big picture of taking two of three in the opening SEC series. “Guys have to make adjustments, step up and be better than that,” Stricklin said. “We won a series against the defending national champions. That was our goal coming into the weekend. It was a good weekend, just a bad day.” Florida transfer Cory Acton was a bright spot on Sunday for Georgia, 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. UGA returns to action at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville against Georgia State.

