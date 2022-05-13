Cole Tate adds punch to Georgia lineup in 5-2 loss at No. 1-ranked Tennessee

The No. 1-ranked Vols (44-6, 21-4 SEC) scored a 5-2 win over the No. 22-ranked Bulldogs (32-17, 13-12) on Thursday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia star Cole Tate was right on time Thursday night, but the rest of the Bulldogs’ batting order simply couldn’t catch up to Tennessee pitching.

Tate went 3-for-3 with a sole home run that opened the Bulldogs scoring and added an RBI double down the right field line in the top of the eighth that kept Georgia within striking distance.

It was Cole Tate’s fourth game back since he missing 13 games on account of a stress fracture in his leg.

“I’d sat out for four weeks, but I felt like I was seeing the ball very well,” Tate said of his return.

“So I mean, after you get the timing back down, that’s the biggest part of it.”

Tate was out for the Bulldogs’ series against Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU, and as his performance on Thursday night showed, he was sorely missed.

Thursday marked his first nine-inning performance, as he was previously limited to six innings in his return.