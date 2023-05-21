Georgia capable of ‘wild things’ in SEC Baseball Tournament, open with South Carolina

“I said to myself, ‘Can we make this easy?’ " Stricklin said, making light of the Bulldogs’ gutsy Senior Day win.

ATHENS -- Scott Stricklin stood on the step of the dugout with his Georgia baseball team leading LSU by a 9-5 count entering the top of the ninth inning on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field.

“Can we just make this easy? And of course we can’t. It’s one of those teams that sometimes it’s hard to watch, but you can’t stop watching, because some wild things happen.”

Georgia (29-26, 11-19 SEC) will need a positive dose of “wild” at the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Alabama next week to fight its way into the NCAA tournament.

The No. 11-seeded Bulldogs will play No. 6-seed South Carolina (38-17, 16-13) at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in an elimination game.

The winner of the game, however, advances into the double-elimination portion of the bracket and will play No. 3-seed LSU (42-13, 19-10) at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We get a chance to play on Tuesday, and if you win there, then you get two more,” Stricklin said.

“This team is more than capable of making a run and I think they know that, and we all know that.”