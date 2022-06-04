Georgia baseball ‘punched in the face,’ falls to VCU and must beat Hofstra to avoid elimination

The Rams (41-18) knocked UGA ace Jonathan Cannon (9-3) off the mound in the fourth inning, scoring five earned runs off him on the strength of a three-run home run in the first inning.

Georgia baseball will be playing to keep its season alive after suffering an 8-1 loss to VCU on Friday night in the North Carolina Regional in Chapel Hill.

Oconee County star twins Cole Tate and Connor Tate led the Bulldogs at the plate once again, producing two hits apiece including Cole Tate’s solo home run in the seventh inning for UGA’s only run of the night.

The Tates’ four hits were more than the rest of the Bulldogs could put together combined (three) against the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Champions, who have now won 16 games in a row.

Georgia pitching, meanwhile, continued to struggle. Five UGA pitchers combined to hit seven batters while walking six, including four of the intentional variety.

The Bulldogs, in their past three games, have hit seven betters on two occasions, and five batters in the other contest.

Stricklin said he doesn’t know why so many batters are getting hit, concluding “too many free bases.”

The Bulldogs don’t have much time to turn things around with Hofstra (30-22) on deck. The Pride lost to regional host North Carolina (39-19) by a 15-4 count earlier on Friday.