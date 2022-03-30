No. 23-ranked Georgia baseball tops Georgia Southern 7-2, takes season series

The Eagles (17-8, 5-1 SBC) threatened to score on the No. 23-ranked Bulldogs (19-6, 3-3 SEC) many times early, but rarely executed on opportunities. Southern, a team that has averaged almost seven runs per game since its last matchup with UGA, stranded seven baserunners in the first four innings.

Georgia baseball’s pitching staff was stellar, pinning Georgia Southern to just six hits in a 7-2 win Tuesday night at Foley Field.

It was the third of three games played against Georgia Southern this season. The Eagles topped Georgia 13-5 at SRP Park on March 8 but lost the next day in Statesboro 5-1.

Hank Bearden was strong in his first start of the season, but the Georgia bullpen stole the show. Bearden pitched 3.2 innings and allowed an earned run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Michael Polk, Will Pearson, Jack Gowen, and Jaden Woods pitched the game’s last 5.1 innings and allowed a combined earned run on a hit and three walks and fanned eight.

Cole Wagner led the way for Georgia at the plate. The freshman bashed his third home run of the season and was one-for-three hitting with three RBI and a home run.

The Bulldogs took advantage of an early Georgia Southern mistake to take the lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Parks Harber reached on a fielding error by second baseman Jesse Sherrill, scoring Corey Collins. Chaney Rogers pushed a soft RBI single to plate Connor Tate.

Georgia led 2-0 at the end of the first inning.