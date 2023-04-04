Georgia tight end Oscar Delp’s blocking a ‘pleasant surprise’ after Darnell Washington departure

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Oscar Delp won’t be able to fill that hole, literally or figuratively.

ATHENS – Darnell Washington left a 6-foot-7, 260-pound hole in Georgia’s offense when the tight end declared for the NFL Draft in January.

Delp will be charged with picking up some of the monstrous workload that Washington left, both as a pass catcher and a blocker in 2023. The sophomore is the second-most experienced tight end on Georgia’s roster behind leading receiver and reigning John Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers.

Delp’s maturation as a run blocker could be key for the Bulldogs offense this season. UGA coach Kirby Smart said that development is off to a strong start in spring practice.

Smart compared Washington’s blocking ability to what Delp has been able to do this spring on Saturday.

“Where Darnell was elite was, yeah, he could block you,” Smart said. “He could go vertical on a play action, but when we max protected, he was like having an extra lineman in. Oscar’s doing that.

“Oscar has been a pleasant surprise blocking this spring. He’s come so far.”

Smart also mentioned Delp’s success blocking against defensive ends like Tramel Walthour, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Mykel Williams along with veteran outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss.