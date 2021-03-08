Georgia sports roundup: Baseball wins series in walk-off, Women’s Tennis keeps rolling

For the third straight weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs won a series. And all three series wins have featured some form of a walk-off win.

In Georgia’s latest three-game set against North Florida, the Bulldogs used a walk-off three-run home run to pick up a 7-4 win in Sunday’s game. The home run by senior Chaney Rogers helped move Georgia’s record to 9-3 on the season.

“Our guys locked in when their best guys came in today,” Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin said. “Our guys really, really were good, I thought we had great at-bats in the last three innings, and just found a way to win the game.”

After dropping Friday’s game 7-4, the Bulldogs bounced back on Saturday thanks to some stellar pitching from Ryan Webb. The senior picked up the win for Georgia after striking out eight batters in 3.2 innings pitched.

The baseball team has another busy week ahead of it as Georgia travels to take on Georgia Southern on Tuesday. The Bulldogs return to Foley Field on Friday to host Lipscomb as part of a three-game series.

Georgia women’s tennis continues strong start to SEC play

Few teams have been more dominant than the No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team during the 2020-21 academic year. The Bulldogs are 9-1 on the season, with the lone loss being a narrow 4-3 defeat to the No. 1 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels.

This past weekend, Georgia continued to roll through SEC play. The Bulldogs beat Florida 4-1 on Friday before taking out South Carolina 4-0 on Sunday. In its five SEC matches so far, Georgia has dropped just one point.

The Bulldogs will be on the road this weekend as they take on LSU and Texas A&M.

🎥 highlights from our 4-0 sweep over South Carolina 😜#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/HLaNRAHdbj — Georgia W Tennis (@UGAWomensTennis) March 8, 2021

Georgia softball extends winning streak to double digits

After a bumpy start to the season, the Georgia softball team seems to have found its footing. The Bulldogs swept their weekend tournament against UAB and Mercer.

The games against UAB on Friday and Saturday were tight contests, with Georgia winning both by one-run margins. The games against Mercer weren’t quite as close, with Georgia winning by a combined score of 15-0 in those two games.

The star of the weekend was redshirt sophomore Jaiden Fields. In two games on Saturday, she went 5-for-6 at the plate with three home runs and eight runs batted in. Fields’ older brother is former Georgia and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

🤯 JAIDEN FIELDS, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!!!! Her third home run of the day is a GRAND SLAM!!!!! She cannot be stopped!! 🖥 https://t.co/GxaZCND8GR Bottom 4️⃣

🐻 0

🐶 9#Team25 | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/tGXKhpA7VL — Georgia Softball (@UGASoftball) March 6, 2021

Georgia softball takes on Georgia State in a game on Wednesday before hosting East Carolina and North Dakota this weekend. All games this week will be played in Athens.

