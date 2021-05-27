Georgia baseball eliminated from SEC tourney by Ole Miss, awaits NCAA tournament fate

It was only the third time this season UGA was shutout -- two of those defeats coming at the hands of these very same Rebels.

Georgia baseball is headed back to Athens after suffering a 4-0 loss to Ole Miss in the second round of the SEC tournament on Thursday at the Hoover Met.

The Bulldogs (31-25) now await the NCAA Baseball Selection Show at Noon Monday (TV: ESPN2) to learn if they will receive an at-large bid to be one of the 64 teams.

Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said he felt the Bulldogs’ 4-1 win over LSU in the SEC Baseball Tournament would be enough to get the team into the tournament. UGA had the nation’s No. 40 RPI ranking at the time of this publication.

The Rebels (40-18) advance in the double-elimination SEC Baseball Tournament to face the loser of tonight’s late game between Vanderbilt and Arkansas in an elimination game. The Commodores beat the Rebels 5-4 in a second-round game.

The Razorbacks put UGA into the loser’s bracket on Wednesday.

RELATED: Arkansas blasts Bulldogs, feasts on walks

Freshman Liam Sullivan (1-2) took the loss for the Bulldogs in Thursday’s game, allowing four hits and two runs in the three innings he pitched before being lifted for sophomore Jonathan Cannon after completing the third frame.