Catcher Daniel Jackson and pitcher Justin Byrd have one of the strongest bonds of any two players on Georgia’s roster.

The duo are best friends and roommates, and have been two of the Bulldogs’ most impactful players during this NCAA Tournament run.

“He’s one of my best friends on the team, and every time I get on the mound, he’s behind the plate,” Byrd said on Tuesday. “We have a special connection.”

Both super regional games ended with Byrd and Jackson on the field together, the right-handed pitcher delivering the game-ending strike. After clinching Georgia’s spot in Omaha, Byrd leaped into Jackson’s arms to celebrate.

“The second it was in my glove, just knowing it was over, was an incredible feeling,” Jackson said after the game on Sunday.

But prior to this season, this dynamic duo was yet to be born. In fact, Jackson had some reservations about Byrd.

“To be honest, I wasn’t that close with him before. I was honestly a little skeptical about it at first,” Jackson said.

Both transferred to Georgia in 2025 with no prior relationship.

They developed stronger relationship as last season went on, but took off this past fall to the point where they, along with some other players, all got a place together.

Also moving in was Byrd’s golden retriever, which he credits for helping Jackson break out of his shell some this year to show off that undiscovered humor he has.

“Whenever I’m not taking care of him, it’s usually (Jackson), so I think that’s helped. Also, he’s like the second owner,” Byrd said. “...He jokes around with the dog all the time.”

Jackson’s love for animals should be no surprise given his nickname is ‘Rhino’ — a persona that he has taken and run with.

Stemming from his love of nature documentaries and addressing animal nicknames to his fellow teammates, Jackson originally tried to label the rhino name onto former Bulldog Slate Alford. But Alford quickly rejected it and flipped it onto Jackson to use.

What started as a lofty joke turned into an identity that Jackson has fully embraced this season and has no plans of stopping, according to Byrd.

“The rhino thing,” Byrd said. “I think he’s taking that serious now this year.”