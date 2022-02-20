Georgia baseball starts 2022 on right foot, sweeps Albany
The No. 16-ranked Georgia baseball team opened 2022 with a barrage of bats and a sweep of Albany this weekend at Foley Field.
The Bulldogs (3-0) beat the Great Danes (0-3) by scores of 4-2, 7-6, and 9-1 and hit 6 home runs in its first series of the season.
Georgia scored three more runs in the top of the ninth inning before Michael Polk finished the Great Danes in his season debut.
The Bulldogs will be back in action against Wofford at 5 p.m. Tuesday night at Foley Field.
UGA News
