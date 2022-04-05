Rolling Georgia baseball searching for seventh straight win against Clemson

The No. 14-ranked Bulldogs, riding a sweep of Florida last weekend, battle the Tigers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (TV: ACCN).

The piping hot Georgia baseball team just played its best series so far this season and is now turning its focus to a limping Clemson.

UGA (22-6, 6-3 SEC) will aim for its seventh straight win over Clemson (18-9, 3-6 ACC), a streak dating back to 2018. The two teams grinded out an instant classic in 2019, when Georgia’s Connor Tate had the walk-off hit in a 20-inning 3-2 win, the longest game in either school’s history.

The Bulldogs cross the South Carolina border on a much higher note than their opponent, toting a four-game win streak and the No. 3 RPI ranking according to NCAA.com.

Clemson, on the other hand, has dropped nine of its last 13 games and holds the No. 75 RPI spot.

It is the first of two contests scheduled between the two teams, who will face off in Athens on April 19.

With such a strong 4-0 week in the rear view, Georgia will want to avoid any midweek hangover against the Tigers. Clemson isn’t the strongest offense Georgia has faced, but it has a handful of hitters prone to sparking explosive innings.