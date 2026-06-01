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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Two Georgia players showed up to watch rival Georgia Tech season-ending …
On Sunday, the Georgia Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Super Regionals in the NCAA tournament.
Connor Riley
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Update: Tre Phelps will miss next UGA baseball game after ejection vs. …
Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson and third baseman Tre Phelps were ejected Sunday during the Athens Regional final against Liberty.
Sarah Spencer
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Updated Georgia baseball game times, TV networks for Athens Regional in …
Georgia baseball won the opening game of its regional, beating Long Island 18-2.
Sarah Spencer
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UGA baseball vs. LIU suspended until Saturday morning
Amid a weather delay, Georgia-LIU has been suspended and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday at Foley Field.
Sarah Spencer
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Georgia not changing its approach as it begins NCAA tournament
Tre Phelps remembers the feeling when Georgia fizzled in the NCAA regionals last season.
Sarah Spencer
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