Led by first-year baseball coach Wes Johnson, the Georgia Bulldogs begin their NCAA tournament run Friday.

After a first-round, 9-1 loss to LSU in the Southeastern Conference tournament, the Bulldogs claimed a No. 7 seed and are hosting the Athens Regional, with Army, Georgia Tech and UNC Wilmington in the grouping.

Georgia opens NCAA Regional play at Foley Field with a 1:06 p.m. game against Army.

Georgia Tech is set to play UNC Wilmington at 7 p.m.

How to watch the Georgia-Army baseball game

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Live audio of the game will be available on GeorgiaDogs.com.

Tickets for the Athens regional

Tickets for the Bulldogs’ game on Friday are sold out. However, there are still tickets available for the Friday evening game, Saturday’s noon game (teams TBD) and Sunday’s noon game.

To purchase tickets and check availability, go to https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/events/BBSINGLE