After defeating Army on Friday afternoon, the Georgia baseball team is set to play UNC Wilmington, which shut out Georgia Tech on Friday.
The winner of the matchup will play again on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Georgia Tech and Army will play at noon Saturday, with the winner advancing to play the loser of the Georgia-UNC Wilmington game at noon on Sunday.
How to watch the Georgia-UNC Wilmington baseball game Saturday
The game will be streamed on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Live audio of the game will be available on GeorgiaDogs.com.
Tickets for the Athens regional
Tickets for Georgia’s game Saturday evening are sold out. However, there were several tickets available on third-party resale sites, such as Seat Geek and StubHub, as of Saturday morning.
To purchase tickets and check availability, go to https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/events/BBSINGLE