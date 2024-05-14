ATHENS — Georgia basketball has two permanent rivals in place that it will see twice next season, and another SEC team that annually makes the NCAA tourney that will also be featured as a home-and-home.

The Bulldogs, coming off their first 20-win season since 2016, will continued to face permanent rivals Florida and South Carolina in home-and-home series’ next season with Auburn rotating into the same setup.

The Tigers have won the SEC regular season or league tourney four times over the past seven years and played in five of the past six NCAA tourneys, including a Final Four run under Bruce Pearl in 2019 -- the year before the 2020 postseason was canceled by Covid.

The SEC league office announced the teams’ opponents and game locations for conference matchups next season earlier this week.

Georgia SEC home games next season will be against:

• Auburn

• Florida

• South Carolina

• Kentucky

• LSU

• Mississippi State

• Missouri

• Oklahoma

• Vanderbilt

The Bulldogs’ league road games next season will be at:

• Auburn

• Florida

• South Carolina

• Alabama

• Arkansas

• Ole Miss

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Texas A&M

The SEC portion of teams’ schedules will begin on Jan. 4 and conclude on March 8, with the SEC tourney taking place April 12-16 in Nashville.

The 2024-25 Georgia roster includes rising sophomore returning starters Blue Cain, Silas Demary Jr. and Dylan James.

The Bulldogs have currently added the nation’s No. 15 recruiting class, which includes 5-star freshman forward Asa Newell, former 6-foot-10 Kentucky commit Somto Cyril and five notable transfers:

• Frank Abson, a 6-9, 235-pound junior forward from Pompano Beach, Fla., who was named the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year after finishing No. 4 nationally in blocked shots last season at Appalachian State.

• Tyrin Lawrence, a 6-4, 200-pound graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, started 79 of 104 games for the Commodores over the past four years and led the team with 14.6 points per game in SEC play last season.

• RJ Godfrey, a 6-8, 228-pound junior forward from Suwanee, Ga., who was a two-time first-team all-state honoree at North Gwinnett High School and helped Clemson reach the “Elite Eight” of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

• Dakota Leffew, a 6-5, 185-pound graduate guard from Jonesboro, Ga., who earned first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) honors last season as a senior at Mount St. Mary’s.

• De’Shayne Montgomery, a 6-4, 190-pound sophomore guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who won 2024 MAAC Rookie of the Year accolades also playing for Mount St. Mary’s during 2023-24.