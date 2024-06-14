ATHENS — Georgia basketball jumped into the Top 10 of the 2024 signing class rankings with the signing of Savo Drezgic on Friday.

Drezgic, from Serbia, played for the DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla., last season before reclassifying into the 2024 class.

Drezgic, 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds, is ranked as the No. 31 player by On3.com and No. 63 by 247Sports, an incoming UGA freshman class that also includes 5-star Asa Newell, 4-star post Somto Cyril, and 3-star combo-guard Jordyn Kee

Drezgic led Serbia to a silver medal in the U18 World Tournament in Manheim, Germany in April. He finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.6 points per game along with leading the Serbia team with 4.7 assists per game and an average of 2.1 steals over the seven games played.

At DME last season in Daytona Beach, Drezgic averaged 13.4 points, 4.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds each outing.

The previously announced new Bulldogs, including transfers, are:

• Justin Abson, a 6-9, 235-pound junior forward from Pompano Beach, Fla., who was named the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year after finishing No. 4 nationally in blocked shots last season at Appalachian State.

• Somto Cyril, a 6-10, 252-pound freshman center originally from Enugu, Nigeria, who has played with the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta for the past two seasons. He is ranked as high as the No. 42 recruit nationally by On3.com.

• RJ Godfrey, a 6-8, 228-pound junior forward from Suwanee, Ga., who was a two-time first-team all-state honoree at North Gwinnett High School and helped Clemson reach the “Elite Eight” of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

• Jordan Kee, a 6-4, 175-pound freshman guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who helped The Sagemont School capture the 2024 Class 2A state championship and has been ranked as high as the nation’s No. 15 combo guard in the Class of 2024.

• Tyrin Lawrence, a 6-4, 200-pound graduate guard from Monticello, Ga., who scored 1,000 points during his career at Vanderbilt and averaged a team-high 14.6 ppg in SEC play for the Commodores last season.

• Dakota Leffew, a 6-5, 185-pound graduate guard from Jonesboro, Ga., who earned first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) honors last season after averaging 17.6 ppg as a senior at Mount St. Mary’s.

• De’Shayne Montgomery, a 6-4, 190-pound sophomore guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who won 2024 MAAC Rookie of the Year accolades and was named MAAC Rookie of the Week a school-record six times also playing for Mount St. Mary’s during 2023-24.

• Asa Newell, a 6-10, 215-pound freshman forward from Destin, Fla., who was ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Class of 2024 by ESPN.com, making him the Bulldogs’ second-highest ESPN recruit ever behind only Anthony Edwards.