Former local star tops Georgia basketball scorers in exhibition opener at Charlotte

Georgia graduate transfer and former Morgan County standout Jailyn Ingram scored 19 for the Bulldogs, who feature 10 new players including seven transfers from Division I schools.

“This was an invaluable experience to go on the road and play against a physically tough and aggressive team that you would not get in a home exhibition or even in a closed scrimmage,” said coach Tom Crean, who is starting his fourth year at the helm.

“We were able to see that when we execute and play the way we have been practicing, we do well and also see what happens when we get away from it. I’m glad that we did it.”

The 6-foot-7 Ingram came to UGA after starring at Florida Atlantic. Ingram led the Owls in scoring last season with 12.3 points per game, draining 45.9 percent of his 3-point shots. Ingram also made 72.4 percent of his free throws and averaged 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a former Top 50 recruit who transferred to UGA from Virginia scored 12 points for Georgia.

Abdur-Rahim scored 10 points during a 16-7 surge in the first half that gave the Bulldogs a 20-13 lead at the 12:59 mark of the first half.