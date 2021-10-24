Former local star tops Georgia basketball scorers in exhibition opener at Charlotte
Georgia’s new-look basketball team lost an exhibition game to Charlotte on Sunday, 76-65.
Georgia graduate transfer and former Morgan County standout Jailyn Ingram scored 19 for the Bulldogs, who feature 10 new players including seven transfers from Division I schools.
“This was an invaluable experience to go on the road and play against a physically tough and aggressive team that you would not get in a home exhibition or even in a closed scrimmage,” said coach Tom Crean, who is starting his fourth year at the helm.
“We were able to see that when we execute and play the way we have been practicing, we do well and also see what happens when we get away from it. I’m glad that we did it.”
The 6-foot-7 Ingram came to UGA after starring at Florida Atlantic. Ingram led the Owls in scoring last season with 12.3 points per game, draining 45.9 percent of his 3-point shots. Ingram also made 72.4 percent of his free throws and averaged 6.1 rebounds per contest.
RELATED: UGA brings home Jailyn Ingram, potential for instant offense
Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a former Top 50 recruit who transferred to UGA from Virginia scored 12 points for Georgia.
Abdur-Rahim scored 10 points during a 16-7 surge in the first half that gave the Bulldogs a 20-13 lead at the 12:59 mark of the first half.
Jaxon Etter, who scored 10 points, hit a pair of free throws moments later to give Georgia a 29-18 advantage.
Charlotte, however, went on a 15-3 run to close the first half and take a 36-34 lead into intermission.
The 49ers led by as many as 11 points in the second half, and Georgia could get no closer than four points for the remainder of the game.
“I’m disappointed in the loss and I know the players are, too,” Crean said. “But if we take advantage of what we learned in this, it will be well worth it.”
RELATED: Georgia loses leading returning scorer before 2021-22 season tips off
Georgia will host Morehouse at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 in another exhibition game before the Bulldogs open the season on Nov. 9 against Florida International.