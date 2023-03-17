Dawgnation Logo

Georgia women’s basketball applies ‘elite defense’ and ‘connected’ concepts similar to UGA football

The Georgia Women's Basketball Team led the SEC in steals this season and recorded 10 more in its 66-54 NCAA tourney win over Florida State on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
NCAA tourney photo
@mikegriffith32
Posted

sThe Georgia women’s basketball team has more in common with Kirby Smart’s football program than just postseason success.

The Lady Bulldog, like their UGA football family, believe that defense travels and their success most often starts there.

Iowa has won eight of its past nine games and is the two-time Big Ten Tournament champs.

And next, they will get to play Georgia on their home court in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Lady Bulldogs, winners of seven of their past nine, will be relying on first-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson to come up with a plan.

“Coach Abe” has already helped Georgia women’s basketball take a step back in the right direction with the win over Florida State.

It was Georgia’s first NCAA Tournament win over a Power 5 opponent since Andy Landers was head coach back in 2013.

Former coach Joni Taylor led UGA to the second round three of her seven years as head coach, but none of her first-round NCAA tourney wins came against Power 5 opponents.

UGA News

NextGeorgia women’s basketball advances in NCAA tourney, bounces Florida …
Leave a Comment