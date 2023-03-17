Georgia women’s basketball applies ‘elite defense’ and ‘connected’ concepts similar to UGA football

The Lady Bulldog, like their UGA football family, believe that defense travels and their success most often starts there.

sThe Georgia women’s basketball team has more in common with Kirby Smart’s football program than just postseason success.

Iowa has won eight of its past nine games and is the two-time Big Ten Tournament champs.

And next, they will get to play Georgia on their home court in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Lady Bulldogs, winners of seven of their past nine, will be relying on first-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson to come up with a plan.

“Coach Abe” has already helped Georgia women’s basketball take a step back in the right direction with the win over Florida State.

It was Georgia’s first NCAA Tournament win over a Power 5 opponent since Andy Landers was head coach back in 2013.

Former coach Joni Taylor led UGA to the second round three of her seven years as head coach, but none of her first-round NCAA tourney wins came against Power 5 opponents.