There’s no denying Kanon Catchings’ talent on the Georgia basketball team.

The goal for the 6-foot-9 forward this year is to reach his ceiling on a more consistent basis.

He proved just how valuable a playmaker he was last year, averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds, and shooting 38% from 3-point range.

Catchings improved over the course of SEC play, averaging 13.7 points. That includes a 32-point game versus Alabama backed up by a 23-point performance the following game against Mississippi State. He shot 45% from three in SEC play, good for third in the conference.

But among all the highs were some pretty big lows. He scored in single digits in 14 of the 32 games he played. He bottomed out in Georgia’s season-ending loss to Saint Louis in the NCAA tournament, where he did not score.

“I mean, it hurt a lot to go out in the first round, to be honest,” Catchings said. “But it’s a learning experience. You got to take everything day by day and try to get better, try to learn from it, whatever it is, good or bad.”

Catchings — who transferred in from BYU prior to last season — could’ve bolted after the poor performance. Yet he elected to return to Athens, where he is expected to be the team’s best player.

He hopes having spent time around Jayson Tatum at his summer camp will help expand his game, much as how Tatum has led the Boston Celtics over the years.

“It was pretty crazy just watching Jayson Tatum all these years. My cousin went to high school in St. Louis, so been watching Jayson Tatum for a long time,” Catchings said. “But just to be able to be around them and learn from them meant a lot.”

Georgia coach Mike White expects big things from Catchings this season.

That should come if Catchings can afford to be a little more patient.

“Just settling in. He’s a talented scorer that needs to continue to learn to let it come to him at times and not have a decision made up before he catches the ball that a shot’s going up or I’m going to make this move, as opposed to just everything slowing down for him a little bit and reading the game,” White said. “ … Hitting singles as opposed to trying to hit home runs.”

It is early, but through two preseason games, the Brownsburg, Indiana native has looked the part of an improved player.

Against Georgia State, Catchings led the way with 13 points, four rebounds, an assist and two blocks. Last week versus Charlotte, he scored 11 points with one rebound and as many blocks.

“Try to stay consistent and just stay on the always upward trend,” Catchings said.

Georgia wraps up fall action on the road against Clemson on Friday. Last season, the Bulldogs lost a thrilling 97-94 overtime game to the Tigers, one Catchings feels Georgia should have won.

Nonetheless, he feels Georgia is ready to go in this one.

“Any game against a Power Four team is super hard,” he said. “But I feel like we have the team to go against anyone.”