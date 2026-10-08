ATHENS - Georgia opened preseason play Wednesday night with a 94-61 win over Georgia State.

This was the first of three fall exhibitions for the Bulldogs, who wanted to get as much live work in ahead of their regular-season opening matchup with NC Central on Nov. 2.

For a team breaking in nine new pieces to complement the four returning starters from last year, Georgia proved to be the better team from the jump.

Wednesday’s contest marked Georgia’s earliest preseason matchup under coach Mike White, who thanked the NCAA for making it possible and expressed optimism that the early competition will elevate the team in future practices.

“I think it’ll positively impact practices moving forward, maybe a little bit more so than if we hadn’t played in early one. So hope to be better in the next one, and even better in the third one, and better in the opener,” White said postgame. “Georgia State runs good stuff and really physical, big strong team. You know, at a bunch of different positions. Wish them well in their league. Of course, I think they’ll have a good year.”

There were plenty of takeaways from this one - some good and bad - but here are the four biggest takeaways.

Georgia has its replacement rim protectors

Georgia finished sixth nationally in blocks last season, but lost its top four shot blockers to the portal, making sophomore Kareem Stagg’s 13 the most returning.

It is one preseason game, but Georgia looks to have not skipped a beat at protecting the rim - recording nine blocks - and it may have found its replacements down low.

Making their presence felt most were freshman David Ugonna Ike and St. Bonaventure transfer Andrew Osasuyi, each recording a pair of blocks.

Ugonna Ike uses every bit of his seven-foot stature when defending and battling for rebounds, finishing with four on the night but also scoring eight points. The first-year big has so much talent coming from the NBA Academy Africa that coach White and the staff have to remind themselves just how young he is.

“We remind ourselves a true freshman, right? But he’s talented, and he cares. His and-one in space as a seven-footer showed some talent there. Threw his body around a little bit, but he’s got a ton to work on,” White said. “But we’re excited about him.”

Osasuyi was the first off the bench for Georgia and looked like the energizer bunny out there, making plays on both sides. Especially defensively, where it looked like he had springs in his shoes the way he was guarding the rim.

The Magenta, Italy native scored just two points but tied for a team-high six rebounds, alongside his pair of blocks.

“He plays about as hard as anyone at Georgia,” White said. “...He’s almost playing his freshman year - didn’t log a lot of minutes, so his wind, I think, will continue to get better throughout the year. But he’s never a guy you question in terms of how hard he’s playing.”

Defense takes promising step

One of the biggest areas of improvement Georgia needs is better team defense. The Bulldogs ranked 324th in Division 1 in scoring defense last year and have made it a priority to clean it up.

It was a promising start as UGA held Georgia State to just 64 points, under 35% shooting from the field and 28% from three. Not only that, but Georgia did a great job being aggressive and forcing turnovers, forcing 23, including 11 steals.

Smurf Millender led the way with three on the night.

“It’s very important. Coach really emphasizes pressuring the ball. Being able to read guys handling the ball and stuff, being able to pick pockets and stuff like that,” Freddie Dilione V said. “Being able to go down, play defense and score the ball, you know it’s exciting for fans to watch.”

Georgia outscored Georgia State 26-16 off turnovers.

Despite collecting 29 defensive rebounds, White seemed a bit displeased about it postgame and said he wants to continue improving there.

Returning starters shine

To no surprise, all four returning starters led the way on Wednesday. Three of Georgia’s top scorers were Blue Cain and Kanon Catchings, each finishing with 13 points, while Kareem Stagg tallied 10. Millender had nine points to go alongside a team-high five assists.

Catchings stood out the most, a good sign as UGA is looking for more consistency from him this season. Of his 13 points, six were from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a highlight steal that led to a one-handed dunk.

“But Kanon made some big plays, but we expect Kanon having to play big,” White said. “We’ve got to have him play really well.”

The high-motor Stagg was complemented over the summer by White was on full display, making an impact on both sides of the court regardless of it showing in the stat sheet.

“He might have been the brightest spot. I’m looking at it now plus 27. That doesn’t mean everything, of course. But I loved some of the plays that he made down the hill with a live bounce. He just he was aggressive. He was confident,” White said. “..He’s getting better and better. He’s had a hell of a month of practice.”

Freddie Dilione’s delightful debut

One of Georgia’s biggest transfer acquisitions this offseason was senior Penn State guard Freddie Dilione V. After losing multiple key scorers to the portal, Dilione calmed some potential fears with his performance against the Panthers.

Despite coming off the bench, the Fayetteville, North Carolina, native was all over the place. Dilione finished the game leading the team with 14 points, playing 20:31 off the bench, with three assists and one rebound.

“He’s a dog. He’s an amazing scorer. Scores at will,” Millender said. “He brings a lot of energy, a ton of energy. He’s an extra voice on the court.”

His defending on the perimeter was suffocating. Leaving barely any room for the opposition to work with and even forced one turnover.

“He could be one of, if not our best, defensive perimeter guy,” White said. “I like for other people on our team to get pissed off by me saying that.”