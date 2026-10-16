Kareem Stagg is one of Georgia’s most important players entering 2026.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Chesapeake, Virginia, wasted no time making an impact on the team last season. Stagg appeared in all 33 games, averaging 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 13 total blocked shots.

Late in the year, Stagg’s effort and versatility on both ends elevated him into the starting lineup the final nine games of the year.

Stagg said “it was huge” for his confidence, given where Georgia was in the midst of its best season in SEC play.

“You got to come in every day, and it should just come naturally and just go out there and play the game,” Stagg said. “Honestly, it definitely built my confidence for sure.”

Once in the starting five, the box score started filling up a lot more too. Stagg’s averaged nearly seven points a game — scoring 10 points or more in three of them — while playing 19 minutes per game.

Stagg’s motor has been one of the biggest areas of improvement noticed by the coaching staff. Georgia coach Mike White challenged his big man to play with more consistent effort.

“Motor, motor, motor. That’s all we talk about with him,” White said this summer. “He’s versatile offensively and defensively.”

That motor has been on full display during preseason practices. White says the whole team has “felt his presence consistently.”

When asked about his role for the season, Stagg wants to use that high motor and do it all.

“I think I’m just a guy that can play off anybody for real. I can hit the open three and attack closeouts, rebound, defend one through five,” Stagg said. “So I think just staying versatile and just playing off my team.”

St. Louis transfer Brady Dunlap sees Stagg’s potential and believes he is in for “an unbelievable year.”

The Bulldogs are halfway through the preseason, having already secured a 94-61 win over Georgia State on Oct. 7.

As advertised, Stagg looked like the ‘Energizer Bunny’ during his 20 minutes of action. He opened the game with a catch-and-shoot three from the corner. He played with physicality down low, crashing the glass for rebounds and drawing fouls.

He finished the night with 10 points, four rebounds and one steal.

“I’m glad you mentioned Kareem [Stagg] because he might have been the brightest spot. I’m looking at it now +27. That doesn’t mean everything, of course, but I loved some of the plays that he made downhill with a live bounce,” White said after the win. “He was aggressive, he was confident, and he locked them defensively. He is getting better and better. He’s had a hell of a month of practice.”

Stagg will look to replicate his previous performance when Georgia hosts Charlotte at Stegman Coliseum on Friday at 7 p.m. This is the second of three preseason games, with the final coming on Oct. 23 at Clemson.