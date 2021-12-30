Georgia basketball dominated in 77-60 loss to Gardner-Webb in 2021 finale

ATHENS – Georgia basketball fell behind Gardner-Webb early and never caught up, falling 77-60 Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs (5-8) led for all of 28 seconds in the first half before trailing the Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-7) for the rest of the contest. It was also the second consecutive game that Georgia trailed its opponent by double digits after it trailed East Tennessee State by 11 points at the break last week. Quick starts courtesy of Lance Terry and Jordan Sears put Gardner-Webb ahead 18-8 in the first eight minutes of the game.

Gardner-Webb also scored 11 points off Georgia’s nine first half turnovers. Georgia scored just four off the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ six turnovers. Five offensive rebounds for Gardner-Webb also resulted in 10 second chance points in the first half. The Bulldogs stayed about ten points behind the Runnin’ Bulldogs for the remainder of the first half. Georgia trailed Gardner-Webb 44-31 at halftime.

An offensive resurgence early in the second half brought the Bulldogs within 7 points of Gardner-Webb. A Braelen Bridges layup at the 16:04 mark capped off a 9-0 run in the early minutes of the second frame. Georgia could not prove to continue its momentum, though, as the hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished by the Runnin' Bulldog offense. Gardner-Webb continued to keep a comfortable distance from Georgia for the rest of the contest.