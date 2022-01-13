Georgia basketball loses 88-72 to Mississippi State in Starkville

ATHENS – Georgia basketball led Mississippi State at halftime but fell behind early in the second half en route to a 88-72 loss Wednesday night at Humphrey Stadium in Starkville, Miss. The loss followed Georgia’s defeat against Kentucky Tuesday night. The Bulldogs trailed the No. 16-ranked Wildcats by just 3 at the half before falling 92-77. Georgia (5-11, 0-3 SEC) was 23-of-55 shooting on the night and surrendered 15 turnovers. Mississippi State (11-4, 2-1) finished 37-of-70 shooting with just 8 turnovers.

Kario Oquendo had a season high night, leading Georgia with 28 points. He also grabbed 6 rebounds in the loss. Iverson Molinar scored 28 points, dished out 7 assists, and pulled down 3 rebounds in the win at home. The junior’s 28 points marked a career high. Georgia got started early from behind the 3-point line. Two deep threes from Oquendo and Noah Baumann gave Georgia a 14-8 lead at the 14:38 mark of the first half.

Mississippi State relentlessly attacked the rim, scoring 24 of its 35 first half points in the paint. It ultimately outscored Georgia 58-28 in paint points. The home Bulldogs struggled to score from deep, though. Mississippi State was 2-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Georgia also made 9 free throws in the first half. A Noah Baumann layup with 10 seconds remaining gave the visiting Bulldogs a 36-35 advantage at halftime.