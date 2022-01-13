Georgia basketball loses 88-72 to Mississippi State in Starkville
ATHENS – Georgia basketball led Mississippi State at halftime but fell behind early in the second half en route to a 88-72 loss Wednesday night at Humphrey Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
The loss followed Georgia’s defeat against Kentucky Tuesday night. The Bulldogs trailed the No. 16-ranked Wildcats by just 3 at the half before falling 92-77.
Georgia (5-11, 0-3 SEC) was 23-of-55 shooting on the night and surrendered 15 turnovers. Mississippi State (11-4, 2-1) finished 37-of-70 shooting with just 8 turnovers.
Kario Oquendo had a season high night, leading Georgia with 28 points. He also grabbed 6 rebounds in the loss.
Iverson Molinar scored 28 points, dished out 7 assists, and pulled down 3 rebounds in the win at home. The junior’s 28 points marked a career high.
Georgia got started early from behind the 3-point line. Two deep threes from Oquendo and Noah Baumann gave Georgia a 14-8 lead at the 14:38 mark of the first half.
Mississippi State relentlessly attacked the rim, scoring 24 of its 35 first half points in the paint. It ultimately outscored Georgia 58-28 in paint points.
The home Bulldogs struggled to score from deep, though. Mississippi State was 2-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.
Georgia also made 9 free throws in the first half. A Noah Baumann layup with 10 seconds remaining gave the visiting Bulldogs a 36-35 advantage at halftime.
Mississippi State had an electric start to the second half. A five minute, 16-5 run put it firmly in the driver’s seat for the final stretch of the contest.
A Molinar layup at the 13:17 mark capped the run off and gave Mississippi State a 10-point lead, the first double-digit lead for either team.
7 consecutive points courtesy of Jabri Abdur Rahim pulled UGA within 3 points of Mississippi State. A Javian Davis dunk put the cherry on top of an 8-0 run that quickly put Georgia in the rearview mirror.
One final 11-2 run in the final five minutes put the red and black Bulldogs to bed for good.
Georgia, already missing Jailyn Ingram and Horne due to knee injuries, was also without Dalen Ridgnal and Cam McDowell. Ridgnal was ruled out by COVID-related issues, while McDowell missed the game with a separate illness.
Georgia will be back at home playing host to Vanderbilt Saturday night.