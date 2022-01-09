Georgia basketball cannot stop No. 16-ranked Kentucky in second half, loses 92-77

Georgia basketball hung tight with No. 16-ranked Kentucky in the first half but could not keep up in the second half, falling 92-77 Saturday night at Rupp Arena. The Bulldogs (5-10, 0-2 SEC) trailed the Wildcats (12-3, 2-1) by 3 points at halftime but could not keep maintain their scoring pace in the second half. On the other end, Kentucky just kept scoring. Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 7 rebounds.

It was Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe who owned the game, though, finishing with 29 points and 17 rebounds. The Bulldogs and Wildcats traded blows in a first half with 5 ties and 10 lead changes. Both teams shot over 50 percent in the first half. Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe imposed his will, leading the Wildcats to 20 first half points in the paint. Noah Baumann kept his hand hot, shooting 3 of 4 in the first half with 10 points at the break.

Aaron Cook earned his 400th career assist on a dish to Braelen Bridges in the paint. Bridges scored Georgia’s final points of the first half before the Bulldogs rode a 3:09 scoring drought into the locker rooms. A sweet Keion Brooks jumper with 3 seconds left gave Kentucky a 40-37 advantage at halftime. The Wildcats burned the Bulldogs early in the second half as their 3 point lead quickly grew. A Davion Mintz 3-pointer at the 15:28 mark gave Kentucky its first double digit lead of the game.