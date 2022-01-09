Georgia basketball cannot stop No. 16-ranked Kentucky in second half, loses 92-77
Georgia basketball hung tight with No. 16-ranked Kentucky in the first half but could not keep up in the second half, falling 92-77 Saturday night at Rupp Arena.
The Bulldogs (5-10, 0-2 SEC) trailed the Wildcats (12-3, 2-1) by 3 points at halftime but could not keep maintain their scoring pace in the second half. On the other end, Kentucky just kept scoring.
Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 7 rebounds.
It was Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe who owned the game, though, finishing with 29 points and 17 rebounds.
The Bulldogs and Wildcats traded blows in a first half with 5 ties and 10 lead changes. Both teams shot over 50 percent in the first half.
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe imposed his will, leading the Wildcats to 20 first half points in the paint. Noah Baumann kept his hand hot, shooting 3 of 4 in the first half with 10 points at the break.
Aaron Cook earned his 400th career assist on a dish to Braelen Bridges in the paint. Bridges scored Georgia’s final points of the first half before the Bulldogs rode a 3:09 scoring drought into the locker rooms.
A sweet Keion Brooks jumper with 3 seconds left gave Kentucky a 40-37 advantage at halftime.
The Wildcats burned the Bulldogs early in the second half as their 3 point lead quickly grew. A Davion Mintz 3-pointer at the 15:28 mark gave Kentucky its first double digit lead of the game.
Another Mintz 3-pointer almost 10 minutes later extended the Wildcat lead past 20.
Kentucky continued to attack the porous Georgia defense and choke the Bulldogs until the final buzzer.
The Wildcats were without starting point guard and former Bulldog Sahvir Wheeler, sidelined by a neck injury. Wheeler is third in the country with 7.3 assist per game.
In his place, Tyty Washington scored 17 points, dished 17 assists, and grabbed 5 rebounds. The freshman broke the program’s single-game assist record, a mark previously held by John Wall.
Georgia, already missing Jailyn Ingram and P.J. Horne due to knee injuries, was also without Dalen Ridgnal and Cam McDowell. Ridgnal was ruled out by COVID-related issues, while McDowell missed the game with a separate illness.
Georgia will continue its road trip against Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.