ATHENS -- Georgia continued its presence among the most elite men’s basketball teams in the nation, ranked No. 21 this week in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Bulldogs’ six-week stretch in the AP Top 25 represents the program’s longest since the 2002-03 version of UGA basketball, coached by Jim Harrick, was ranked over an 11-week span.

UGA maintained it’s No. 21 rank after splitting a pair of games last week, losing to Ole Miss in overtime at home, 97-95, and bouncing back with a 90-76 home win over then-No. 17 Arkansas.

Georgia (15-3, 3-2 SEC) plays at Missouri (13-5, 3-2) at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night on the heels of its home victory over the Razorbacks, who dropped to No. 20 this week.

“We talked after last game just how are we going to respond to a tough game, tough loss that we know we should’ve won,” Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson said, referencing the loss to Ole Miss last Wednesday. “This is the way we come out and respond.”

SEC Network analyst Dane Bradshaw, a former Tennessee star who played under Bruce Pearl, said the Bulldogs’ win over the Razorbacks was pivotal.

“In the SEC, where there’s going to be so many close games, the teams that play to win versus playing not to lose down the stretch and have that confidence in close games will really separate themselves,” Bradshaw, who called the game, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“This type of win helps Mike White build that identity within his program. It’s a team that truly believes in their huddle that they are going to win these close games.”

The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring (96.0 points per game), fast break points (24.7 per game) and blocked shots per game (7.6).

Georgia’s place in the Top 25 is noteworthy, with traditional powerhouses such as No. 22 North Carolina and No. 23 Louisville ranked behind it.

Kentucky and Tennessee, well-funded SEC programs known for basketball success, are outside of the Top 25 this week and are among the others receiving votes.

Dawg Bites

• Wilkinson, a transfer from Cal, leads Georgia with 17.9 points per game and is shooting 36.8 percent from three

• Blue Cain is scoring 14.3 points per game and hitting 90 percent from the free-throw line

• Somto Cyril is averaging 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.65 blocks per game. Cyril’s block shots rank eighth in the country and second in the SEC.

• Marcus “Smurf” Millender, a transfer from UT-San Antonio, is averaging 11.4 points and 3.8 assists per game

• Freshman Jake Wilkins came off the bench against Arkansas and scored 11 first-half points, part of a surge that enabled UGA to build a 19-point lead in the game.

AP Top 25

1. Arizona (18-0)

2. UConn (18-1)

3. Michigan (16-1)

4. Purdue (17-1)

5. Duke (17-1)

6. Houston (17-1)

7. Nebraska (18-0)

8. Gonzaga (19-1)

9. Iowa State (16-2)

10. Michigan State (16-2)

11. Illinois (15-3)

12. Texas Tech (14-4)

13. BYU (16-2)

14. Virginia (16-2)

15. Vanderbilt (16-2)

16. Florida (13-5)

17. Alabama (13-5)

18. Clemson (16-3)

19. Kansas (13-5)

20. Arkansas (13-5)

21. Georgia (15-3)

22. North Carolina (14-4)

23. Louisville (13-5)

24. Saint Louis (17-1)

25. Miami (Ohio) (19-0)

Portal changes

The men’s basketball transfer portal window will be open April 7-21, a change from last season when the portal was open for 30 days and started after the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The changes, announced last Wednesday, were proposed in November by the men’s basketball oversight committee.